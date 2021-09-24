Fans are caught up in cricket's cold war

EDITORIAL: It’s hard not to feel sorry for Pakistan’s cricket fans, who have found themselves at the centre of a cold war of claim and counterclaim since the Black Caps abandoned their tour a week ago.

The New Zealand team were minutes away from playing the first one-day International of the tour, in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi, when news broke that security concerns had forced the cancellation of not just the match, but the entire tour.

Anjum Naveed/AP Pakistan paramilitary troops stand guard outside the Pindi Cricket Stadium following the cancellation of the first one-day international in Rawalpindi, and the whole of New Zealand’s tour.

It was to have been New Zealand’s first match in Pakistan in 18 years.

Pakistani fans and players were understandably aggrieved. We can only imagine how the urgent phone call from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan​ to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern went. A Pakistan Cricket Board official claimed that NZ Cricket had expressed no doubts, and shared no information, before the sudden cancellation.

Events have only worsened since. As Imran's involvement shows, it has become impossible to remove politics from the picture.

New Zealand’s cancellation was followed days later by England’s cancellation of an October tour by its men’s and women’s teams.

This cancellation is more egregious given that the tour was set up in 2020 to acknowledge the Pakistan side that played in the UK during the summer of Covid-19, and endured weeks in isolation to do so.

The British High Commissioner for Pakistan, Christian Turner​, took the surprising step of undermining the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) by stressing that the British High Commission supported the tour, did not advise against it on security grounds, and that travel advice for Pakistan had not changed.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja​ said he was “disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment and failing a member of their cricket fraternity when it needed it most”.

Now Raja is waiting to see if Australia will follow suit. That would add greater weight to his belief that there is an eastern bloc and a western bloc in global cricket. He could have easily called it a gulf between the developed world and the developing world.

Never short of a good quote, Raja also spoke of feeling used and binned by England, or slighted and humiliated.

Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh have all toured Pakistan since 2017 without incident. It might be surprising to see South Africa in the so-called eastern bloc, but it could be argued that South Africa has a greater acceptance of risk than New Zealand, Australia and England. That said, South Africa were apparently comfortable with the level of security earlier this year, which included armed guards escorting them between airports, hotels and matches.

New Zealand has traditionally been more risk-averse.

As for the reported threat against the Black Caps at Rawalpindi, that story remains unresolved.

Pakistan has said that unnamed individuals in India emailed threats in “a campaign against international cricket”. But this must be seen in the context of ongoing tension between the two countries. India has previously criticised Pakistan’s attribution of blame over terror attacks as “baseless propaganda”.

This could all have been avoided.

Because the New Zealand Government’s travel advisory warned that Pakistan was a high-threat environment, with significant threats from terrorism, there is an argument that New Zealand Cricket should never have booked the tour at all. That would have been better than a chaotic, last-minute cancellation and a quick dash out of the country.