How do we convey emotion in a masked-up world?

“Just because we can’t see each other’s teeth doesn’t mean that we can’t share a smile. The lines in our forehead and the wrinkles by the eyes show someone is smiling too,” Lana Hart writes.

OPINION: Face masks may be here to stay.

What was once a common practice in only East Asian countries before the Covid-19 pandemic has now become a way of life for most of the world. When we head out to public places or busy workspaces, we wear a mask. For now. And probably for a good while longer.

With two-thirds of our face covered much of the time, we’re starting to realise just how much our lower face tells us about each other. We’re missing many important clues that our brains would usually take in about work colleagues, service workers, and people we pass in public.

In order to accurately read other people’s emotions, we need more facial data. And without our own smiles and other expressions, it’s harder for us to convey our feelings to others.

Making social connections and sharing information is, when masked, a much more complicated business.

New studies are showing just how compromised we are in our social interactions when our mouth and nose areas are covered. One experiment demonstrated that of six different emotions, fear was the only one that could consistently be conveyed visually through a mask. The recognition of other emotions, such as happiness, sadness, and disgust were significantly reduced when viewing masked faces.

Comprehension of information is also compromised in our newly-masked spaces. First, fabric dampens the acoustics, making words sound muffled and less clear. Also, the lips are hidden from sight. Whether we realise it or not, watching the shape of other people’s lips as they form words provides visual information that helps us interpret their meaning. Who would’ve known before the pandemic that we’re all instinctive lip readers?

Not surprisingly, studies show that when transparent masks are used, audio-visual information becomes more integrated and comprehension improves. The more a mask allows a view of a speaker’s face, and especially the lips, the more accurate the listeners’ comprehension. Tight-fitting masks, for example, which show the outline of the chin and cheeks, provide more visual clues than loose masks.

Maybe tight masks and ones with a clear plastic panel around the lips – ridiculous though they may appear at first, and I’ve seen them advertised – are what we should be heading for.

RNZ The Detail explores a new paradigm as those in the adjusted Covid-19 alert level 2 are adjusting to more mask time.

Another problem is being able to recognise people in public behind their masks. We pass friends and others known to us without realising who they are. While introverts may love that a mandatory social interaction has been avoided, many of us miss these impromptu connections with those we are loosely familiar with.

An extremely rare disorder called congenital prosopagnosia, or “face blindness”, impairs a person’s ability to recognise faces despite no visual or neurological disability. Like other impairments, affected people often develop coping strategies to overcome their limitations.

Researchers found that people with face blindness compensate by using different sources of information to identify people familiar to them, such as a characteristic gait or gesture, or the particular voice patterns of a person. Maybe it’s their wardrobe or hair, their laugh or body shape – we will all need to be more attentive to other personal details when faces are hidden from view in order to maintain our social connections in a masked-up world.

Body language experts tell us that with a bit of deliberate effort we can make sure our emotions get through to others. They say shoulders, as the most mobile joint in the body, hold important signals that we should learn to use and read. Drooped, pulled back, tensed, or shrugged shoulders can give greater meaning to our spoken words and should be watched to better interpret other people’s feelings.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff

And just because we can’t see each other’s teeth doesn’t mean that we can’t share a smile. The lines in our forehead and the wrinkles by the eyes show someone is smiling too.

Gestures can be over-emphasised and used more frequently than we would otherwise, like thumbs up, come this way, stop, and I can’t hear you signals of the hands.

And of course, we should use our all-important eyes to convey information to the world. One expert advises mask wearers to “over-emote” their eyes and use their eyebrows very expressively, even pretending to have “cartoon eyes” to convey excitement, concern, or good cheer.

A Muslim woman who would occasionally wear the face-covering niqab in public explained to me that children living in countries where niqab is worn learn to read women’s eyes with great accuracy. They learn from a young age if their caregivers and relatives are pleased or grumpy with them while they’re in public.

Whether masks are here for a while longer or for evermore, perhaps we should too. Then, in those delicious moments when our masks are shed and our faces are fully revealed, we may discover an extra dollop of emotion that was always there, but we had not yet learned to understand.