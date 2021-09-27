The appeal of travel to exotic locations has dimmed

Vaccine passports are looming on the horizon, although there are big questions on how exactly they will work.

OPINION: The Northern Hemisphere is getting its revenge.

For the last year they’ve been subjected to photos of us frolicking at parties and barbecues and going to concerts.

But today, as I skimmed the English news, I felt a great wave of envy. Plastered over the travel pages were images of holiday destinations in exotic places like Oman with shots of couples bathing in crystal clear water. It was like a journey back in time when travel advertising got the better of us so that we regularly blew our savings on overseas holidays.

I know we’ve gone all “House and Garden” in the past year and spent our money on new patios and overpriced houseplants, but it just ain’t doing it for me. I want to be on a canal boat or visiting a temple or in a dirty underground listening to buskers. I’d even take a case of Delhi belly. In fact, this lockdown belly would welcome it.

I was reading the travel sections not for self-torture but through curiosity about the new travel rules.

To be honest, I thought bitterly that if northern hemipherers could have a real holiday while we’re in semi-lockdown – I hoped it would be difficult for them.

My research shows that it is. After reading the details, I am cross-eyed and mildly paranoid. Post 9/11 travel has got nothing on post-Covid travel.

UK travellers can go to Europe and the US but have to be fully vaccinated and show proof of a recent negative Covid test.

Meanwhile, the unvaccinated have been turned into a second class of traveller. They’ll have very tender noses as they face multiple tests every time they travel abroad and then on return, plus another test eight days later.

Testing has turned into big business with so many types of home kits available that the UK government has launched a website to compare efficiency and cost-effectiveness. It’s worth checking, as prices range from £20 to a whopping £399.

King's College London/NHS “Testing has turned into big business with so many different types of home kits available that the UK government has launched a website to compare efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

Testing isn’t simple. Home tests have to be back in the post the same day. If your test is negative you’ll get a certificate to travel, although each country appears to want a different level of detail.

Countries are all colour coded for travel. If you’re flying you need to pick an amber country. But if you’re going on a cruise, you have to pick green-listed countries.

However, if you do cruise into an amber country you won’t have to quarantine for as long if you’ve been vaxxed twice.

Confused? Just don’t turn on that holiday brain, or you could get yourself in all sorts of trouble and I suspect people will.

But that’s not where the travel changes stop.

Think risk. The fear of being stuck in another country is very real and means travellers would be mad to not tick the box for travel insurance.

Think cost. Even though airlines will be desperate to get us back onboard they’ll be hedging their bets and that will mean price increases.

Supplied Cas Carter: “Meanwhile, the unvaccinated have been turned into a second class of traveller.”

Think health and safety. There will be a whole new trend in air quality. Advertising won’t be about the legroom, it’ll be how airlines stop those microbes flying through the air.

Think paranoid passengers. Woe-be-tide you if you get an innocent snuffle just before travel. Its highly likely paranoid travellers will have your turfed off.

Slowly that image of bathing in the clear waters of Oman is becoming less appealing.

And Netflix and a good book is beckoning for a while longer yet.