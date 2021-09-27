Do you know who to trust?

The Congregational Christian Church of Samoa hosted a mobile vaccine clinic for the Pasifika community in the city.

OPINION: “The world must wake up. We are on the edge of an abyss – and moving in the wrong direction,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres told the UN General Assembly last week.

He talked about the breakdown of trust and values, which have led us to a trifectaof challenges –climate, Covid-19, and conflict.

The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer similarly found an epidemic of misinformation and mistrust of societal institutions and leaders around the world. It found “an environment of information bankruptcy and a mandate to rebuild trust”.

It got me thinking – who do we trust, and why?

READ MORE:

* Why ethnicity matters in public policy and the Covid-19 response

* Closed borders doesn't mean closed connections with the world

* Soft skills prove their worth in pandemic crisis



Our Covid-19 vaccination roll-out, and the lower proportion of Māori getting vaccinated (relative to the rest of the population), is an example of mistrust. Do we know enough about who our communities trust and are influenced by?

We trust people, organisations and structures we know have our best interests at heart, and that trust deepens when we can see their commitment comes at a cost to them. Conversely, it’s hard to trust institutions that you believe have failed you and your people for generations.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ziena Jalil: “We’ve heard how much more comfortable people feel about getting the vaccine when the team at ... vaccine buses ... speak their language, and understand their culture.”

Trust doesn’t happen instantly; it needs to be built and earnt over time. And crises can offer a great opportunity to (re)build trust. Organisations need to demonstrate they care about what matters to their stakeholders, and that the relationship is not one-sided, here today and gone tomorrow.

It’s important to be genuine in intent and action. For example, as more organisations position themselves as sustainability champions, there is also growing awareness of greenwashing. Information quality and accuracy is paramount.

Trust needs to be given to be received. We need to trust our diverse communities to know how best to engage their people. We have seen the important role that church leaders play in the Pacific community, and their ability to influence in ways that “officials” may have struggled to achieve.

Supplied During the Covid-19 pandemic community-based networks have sprung up to provide food and practical resources.

We’ve heard how much more comfortable people feel about getting the vaccine when the team at vaccination clinics, marae or vaccine buses (“Shot Cuz”) speak their language, and understand their culture.

A study in Policy Quarterly by Sacha McMeeking and Catherine Savage found the nationwide Māori response to Covid-19 last year played a critical role in keeping infection rates for the community low, achieving a significantly better outcome than expected given the health inequities Māori face. The response included adapting tikanga to suit social distancing requirements, social cohesion and information networks, distribution networks providing food and practical resources, and community protection through checkpoints.

The cultural context of trust is important. Empowering identities and belonging is at the heart of social change. A one-size fits all approach rarely works. In collectivistic societies such as Māori and Pacific communities, people are concerned about impacts on the group, rather than themselves. The importance of protecting whakapapa resonates a lot more than messages focused on protecting oneself.

./Stuff Ziena Jalil: “we need to trust in the power of collaborative effort, in weaving together government, business and community groups, each playing to their strengths.”

With trust comes responsibility too. The responsibility to uphold integrity, provide accurate information and not mislead. The crisis of trust is a crisis of leadership. The Māori word rangatira embodies qualities of leadership. Raranga refers to weaving and tira refers to a group. A rangatira then is someone who weaves people together.

Given the challenges we are facing, we need to trust in the power of collaborative effort, in weaving together government, business and community groups, each playing to their strengths. Within organisations, we need leaders who can bring all people together. This can be inspired by a collective vision or goal – whether that is the team of five million fighting against Covid-19, climate change or inequity.

Ziena Jalil is an independent director, strategic advisor, and diversity, equity and inclusion advocate.