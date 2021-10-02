Three Waters reforms are an opportunity to share our strengths, working together

The Oreti River near Winton in Southland. Crown research agency Land Air and Water Aotearoa (LAWA) released its latest river water quality national picture summary this week, showing rivers in urban and pasture-dominated areas typically had poorer quality water.

OPINION: When you get past the noise on all sides around the Government’s proposed reform of Three Waters services (drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater) the issues are simple. How do we ensure equitable, affordable, high-quality water services for everyone, while protecting human health and community assets?

Central government and councils are trading economic reports and spreadsheets, but all agree the status quo is unsustainable. Strict new water standards, and underinvestment over decades across the country, often in order to keep rates down, require a new way of doing things.

Ngāi Tahu don’t make any of the decisions about which model gets adopted or what path we go down. As tangata whenua of Te Waipounamu, however, we feel a responsibility to make whatever path is chosen work for all the people and communities within our takiwā (area).

Under the proposed reforms, a new regional entity would deliver water services in much of the South Island (corresponding with natural water catchment areas and the Ngāi Tahu takiwā/boundary). It would be owned by councils and steered by council and Ngāi Tahu representatives.

We understand the value of this infrastructure to communities. We see Ngāi Tahu partnership in a regional entity as an ironclad guarantee against potential privatisation.

Some councils have expressed concern that a regional Three Waters service will concentrate on big metropolitan areas, and smaller centres will be overlooked, to say nothing of rural communities. However, there’s nothing in the reforms that makes that outcome inevitable or even likely, as long as we work together to ensure a governance structure that looks out for all communities.

A solution that leaves some people behind would be no solution at all. I take that very seriously as someone who has studied water systems, as Ngāi Tahu, and as a South Islander. A bottom line for Ngāi Tahu under the reforms is equitable water services that work for everyone, no matter where they live.

The Ngāi Tahu takiwā covers 22 council districts. I look at the regions as an interconnected whole, as human communities enabled by water catchments, joined together by rivers and streams. My family, my friends, and my fellow South Islanders and ratepayers are spread across the takiwā. I don’t want any of them to have less safe water services than the others: whether they are farmers in the Mackenzie District, families in Invercargill, miners on the West Coast, or my whanaunga in my village of Tuahiwi.

I understand the need for equity and fairness, as well as the necessity for clean water that’s environmentally sustainable. The majority of Ngāi Tahu settlements throughout Te Wai Pounamu still do not have potable water delivered through council water infrastructure, despite the substantial rates that Ngāi Tahu people and businesses have paid over the decades to contribute to community infrastructure.

Tuahiwi, my tribal village of around a thousand people, in the Waimakariri District, has been a permanent settlement for well over a century. And yet it was only upgraded to reticulated water supply a few months ago.

The Government has been accused of “scare tactics” in promoting its reforms. The truth is, the future of Three Waters is scary. For one thing, there’s the suspense of the unknown: which town could be the next to be found with contamination in its drinking water? Whose wastewater pipes will burst next and spill sewage onto busy pedestrian streets?

We don’t know, just as the residents of Waikouaiti didn’t know, and still don’t know, what caused the lead levels in their supply. Just as Havelock North was already in the grip of a mass sickness before anyone knew what had gone wrong. Just as Wellingtonians were caught off guard when raw waste flowed onto their swimming beaches and erupted into their streets.

We should not be motivated by fear, however, but by opportunity.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Te Maire Tau: The proposed reforms are “an opportunity to share the strengths of all our councils in the takiwā working together”.

The intention of the reforms is to improve the safety standards of the water we drink, and strengthen environmental standards to protect the bodies of waters which we hold dear.

It is an opportunity to share the strengths of all our councils in the takiwā working together.

This week a comprehensive report from LAWA, a joint programme between councils and the Ministry for the Environment, reinforced the sorry state of South Island rivers and the lack of progress fixing them. Improved Three Waters services are only part of the solution there, but a crucial part.

Ngāi Tahu stand ready to share our expertise of water systems, governance and communities, to help councils ensure the future of publicly owned Three Waters services are a success for the people of Te Wai Pounamu.

Dr Te Maire Tau is chair of Te Kura Taka Pini (the Ngāi Tahu freshwater group)