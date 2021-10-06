The yolk's on me, sunshine

“A fresh egg is a three-tiered beast, a pool of sloppy white on which there rests a pad of the firmly gelatinous on which there rests the yolk. The yolk is the sun,” Joe Bennett writes.

OPINION: Today’s subject is self-discovery by egg.

The average American eats 250 eggs a year, which also happens to be the number of eggs that an average hen lays in a year. At the end of that year the average hen is slaughtered. The average American is not. He will go on to eat in his lifetime the entire egg production of 80 chooks. That’s a flock.

How clever we are at hijacking the reproductive processes of other species – the trays of eggs, the jars of caviar, the nets of whitebait, the gallons of milk. We make cuckoos look like small-time crooks.

By virtue of our enthusiasm for the eggs and flesh of chickens we have made the domestic fowl the commonest bird on earth. If there are archaeologists to comb through our leavings (and I wouldn’t bet on it) our stratigraphic signature will be plastic and chicken bones. Plus a background hum of radiation.

An egg is a fine thing. It sits smooth in the palm, dense with potential, a reproductive bomb. There are few more pleasing finds in the wild than a nest of eggs, the pointed ends resting together, the whole a clutch of promise, speckled treasure. Perhaps eggs please us because we sprang from them ourselves. Though that doesn’t stop us eating them.

I fried eggs yesterday. There are three imperatives: the pan must be hot, the oil butter and the eggs fresh. A fresh egg is a three-tiered beast, a pool of sloppy white on which there rests a pad of the firmly gelatinous on which there rests the yolk. The yolk is the sun.

I cover frying eggs with a glass lid. When the sun clouds over I slide them out onto over-buttered toast, add salt and pepper, and it's a lunch for the ages. The white is firm, the yolk as rich and runny as god intended.

After lunch yesterday I went shopping. In the supermarket I chatted to a couple of acquaintances and made a weak joke at the checkout. In the pharmacy I made another weak joke. In the street I chatted to a busker and a couple sitting outside the coffee shop.

Back home with my provisions I caught a glimpse of myself in a mirror. I had egg on my face. Not much, just a droplet on the chin. But this was a mere hors d'oeuvres to what lay further south.

On the chest of my new white T-shirt, geometrically front and centre, lay a congelation of yolk, as thick as paint, the shape of the South Island and about two inches long (which in metric terms is roughly five embarrassments.) It was a blazon of senility.

I immediately thought of the people I had talked to. They had to have noticed it. It was un-unnoticeable. But to a man and woman they said nothing. Why? Out of kindness, partly, I suppose, and to spare us both an awkward moment.



They must have seen me, albeit semi-consciously, as just another ageing bloke who doesn’t look in the mirror, who is increasingly neglectful and forgetful. Nothing special in that, of course, and we shouldn’t worry about how others see us, but I wasn’t ready for it. I wasn’t there yet.

The evidence, however, said that I was. My T-shirt said un-self-aware. It said messy. It said not caring and not noticing, a weakening radar for mishaps, the beginning of the long bloody slide, the descent towards the second childhood which will end with the high chair, the bib and the plastic spoon.

Ah well, useful to get that learned. And how neat that it started with an egg.