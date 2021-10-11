Finding the fun in wearing a mask

Invercargill resident Sarah Aitken would love to see other decorated masks when she's visiting essential services during the lockdown.

OPINION: I’m sure I’m not the only one who occasionally catches sight of their reflection and wonders how they started dressing like a bank robber, Zorro or maybe Batwoman?

Masks are the new accessory but not one we chose to enhance the way we look.

They’ve become de rigueur when leaving the house, adding to wallet, hat, sunglasses and keys.

I want to laugh when I see friends and colleagues decked out in their mask finery, and then I remember why they’re wearing them, and it’s no longer funny.

They say children are suffering from anxiety over the world by wearing and seeing masks constantly. I’m feeling the same.

I used to get on the train and smiled at acquaintances. Now we’re all masked up, looking suspiciously at each other. It feels like anyone who coughs could be dragged off and publicly flogged.

123rf Cas Carter: “Overall, the more people mask up the lower the infection risk and the more freedom we can have.”

Mind you, how do we know what people are thinking? With half our faces covered it’s taken away our ability to show emotion. Whether happy or sad we’re just neutral.

And mumbling is out: muffled mask mutterings lead to confusion: “No, I want a flat white – not a quick bite. Let’s sit here, not I’ll have a beer.”

Masks, nevertheless, are probably the most important accessory we’ll ever wear. Overall, the more people mask up the lower the infection risk and the more freedom we can have. Two people engaging with each other wearing masks is said to drop transmission risks by more than 90 per cent.

So let’s embrace it, as it looks like we’ll be wearing masks for a long time to come.

Matt Dunham/AP “I turned to the sites of the fashion and beauty industry who have embraced masks as a whole new opportunity.”

But rather than allowing masks to be a symbol of worry and anxiety, let’s have a bit of fun with them. After all, we do look mildly ridiculous wearing them anyway.

In a shallow attempt to do just that, I turned to the sites of the fashion and beauty industry, which have embraced masks as a whole new opportunity.

There’s the new phenomenon of maskne – mask acne to address. Companies are rolling out a whole range of new skincare products cleverly loading masks with natural ingredients to feed the skin while protecting us.

In fashion: movie stars and influencers are sporting new designs. The LBD (little black dress) has been surpassed by the LBM (little black mask): a must in every wardrobe. For summer a white mask is on trend – although I can see that ending badly.

LISA BURD/Stuff Charlotte Shearman is giving skin care advice for when wearing face masks during covid times at her New Plymouth clinic – Face Therapy.

Fashion labels are providing matching masks with outfits. Alternatively we’re advised to pick a mask that coordinates with our outfits to make them “pop”.

My new online advisers have cautioned about too many accessories. A mask doesn’t pair well with sunglasses and hats, in fact, it’s a very good way to scare small children.

There is still work to do though: how do we stop almost pulling our ears off when earrings and masks collide? And the vexed question of makeup? Do we abandon the bottom half of the face entirely? One thing’s for sure, eye makeup is in and lipstick is out.

I know this is shallow, but there will be research rolling in on the mental health impacts of wearing masks, and I’d like to cut it off at the pass.

Supplied Cas Carter: “A mask doesn’t pair well with sunglasses and hats, in fact, it’s a very good way to scare small children.”

This pandemic is having massive impacts on our health and economies but also on our hearts.

Let’s lighten our load by having a bit of fun with this crazy new fancy dress we’re required to wear.

When you’re feeling down, stop and look at yourself with a mask on, try adding a hat and sunglasses and just for a moment, have a good laugh.