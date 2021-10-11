Being privileged doesn't have to mean entitled

Leaders of the Assembly of God Church of Samoa in south Auckland are urging people to get vaccinated for Covid-19 after a long-time member died.

OPINION: My community consists of people mostly like me, Covid-vaccinated, double-income Pākehā, who live, what many would consider, a very privileged lifestyle.

I hear many in my community say, with annoyance in their voice; “I got vaxxed so why can’t everyone else do it too?”. This comment comes from a deep-seated belief that New Zealand offers equality of opportunity to all. That we are all born with equal opportunities, and so we should all act in the same way.

But NZ doesn't have equality because we can't have equality without equity.

The complexity of the response to vaccination stems from years of inequity towards Pasifika and Māori which has not been addressed by successive governments. Those who are most vulnerable (Pasifika and Māori) have always lost out on health outcomes, and now we ask them to trust us again on a major health issue and yet again to do what we tell them.

READ MORE:

* Do you know who to trust?

* Health experts say the Government has failed to protect Māori and Pasifika from the latest outbreak, calling it "our worst nightmare"

* Covid-19: Helping people over the vaccination line is more straightforward than you might think

* Doing it 'for whānau': Covid-19 vaccinations begin in Waikato



Why would they trust the government when they are diagnosed with exactly the same cancer I might be diagnosed with, yet are many times more likely to die from it? And die because they do not have the same access that I have to a cancer health response.

When they are put before the court they are many times more likely to be convicted or jailed, than me, for the identical offence.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff “The complexity of the response to vaccination stems from years of inequity towards Pasifika and Māori which has not been addressed by successive governments,” says Nikki Flexman.

So I see why some in our vulnerable communities may not trust the government, and a government response to that is really challenging. It is not black and white, and we cannot fix the issue of trust overnight – the inequity those communities face daily that has led to their mistrust, has largely been ignored for years.

I find it deeply upsetting that people who have lifestyles like me, do not focus their energy on understanding why many people in NZ are not given the same opportunities that they and their children are given.

Why don’t they channel their frustration into understanding how this inequity impacts the rates of vaccination in our most vulnerable communities? That's where our collective focus should be.

If our focus remains on protecting just our families or on how we can exploit the grey areas of the lockdown rules, then we rightly should be called “entitled”.

Supplied Nikki Flexman: “The complexity of the response to vaccination stems from years of inequity towards Pasifika and Māori which has not been addressed by successive governments.”

I follow the rules not just to protect me and my vaxxed friends but also for those vulnerable communities to keep them protected until hopefully their own people can find solutions to low vaccination rates. That's a small price for me and my privileged lifestyle to pay in recognition of the inequity those communities face every day that I have never had to face. I also hope that it goes some way to ensuring I do not join the “entitled”.

Nikki Flexman is a former lawyer who now works for an NGO.