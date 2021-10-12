When straight talk was needed, Jacinda wasn't there

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions (first published October 4).

OPINION: This isn’t the first fight in Auckland’s relationship with Jacinda.

We’re clearly past the holding-hands-in-art-galleries flush of first love. And I’ve written before about hitting the “serious ongoing irritations” stage, usually about public transport infrastructure and housing policy. But even though we aren’t still in the licking-cappuccino-foam-off-each-other’s-spoons-in-public phase, we were still in love.

Well, we thought we were.

Then this week we had the kind of fight that seriously makes you question your entire relationship. We’d probably be sleeping on our mate’s couch at this point. Except we can’t go inside our mate’s house right now except to urinate. Or not. No-one’s sure.

Last week, I wrote about how confused we are about the lack of clarity over which strategy we’re supposed to be using now? Elimination? Suppression? Mediation? Meditation? Transubstantiation? Colonic Irrigation?

This week it’s become obvious that we’ve lurched from elimination to suppression in the supercity. And, like in any fight, last week’s confusion has hardened into anger and cooled into disillusionment.

Why? Because we’ve had the silent treatment.

We were sitting there all week, butts clenched, fingers twitching, checking the 1pm and 4pm updates for a sombre but bracing press conference that never came.

We were waiting, craving even, something Churchillian that you could have put an orchestral backtrack to. Something that sounded like, “Auckland, you’ve done so well. Elimination worked previously, but the game has changed. We need new tactics ...”

Like in Singapore last week, where they framed it not as losing but playing a new game.

This is what Jacinda does. She’s good in a crisis. Don’t call 111, call Cindy. And every time over the last few years, she’s responded to harrowing events with clarity, empathy and resolve. And I say “she” deliberately here, because it was her, not her Government.

It was Jacinda who has consistently taken the mic and showed us a rare, powerful orator who can hold us while we mourn and guide us while we heal. She’s been extraordinary. She makes John Key look as charismatic and inspirational as a golf club.

But now? At the worst point of the Covid mess? She hasn’t said anything.

Well, to be specific, she and her Government have made a series of non-committal and evasive answers that should be delivered while looking at the floor and fiddling with your phone. First it was infuriating. Now it’s just disappointing. (“It’s not the fact that your ex texted you, it’s the fact you didn’t tell me …”)

One popular explanation of this flip-flopping has been that she needs to be liked too much, and was worried we’d be annoyed if she admitted elimination is over.

And look, I don’t know if she needs to be liked. I imagine it’s a prerequisite of being a politician. But it might also have been a policy decision from Wellington that seriously misread the Auckland room.

We wouldn’t have been mad if she said that. We just really, really wanted the, “I’ll give it to you straight, team, this is now suppression...” pep talk. We get that Delta’s different.

We just wanted to know what we do to keep fighting this thing. And we also wanted the firm-but-uplifting speeches we’ve come to depend on to get through.

Her ability to have hard conversations, and use them to rally and heal a nation, has defined her leadership. She has proved herself a chicer, cooler Churchill; an inspirational leader for new, turbulent times. But the danger is that it leaves no room for indecision. On any other politician that would look normal, but on Jacinda it looks weak. And that’s how it looked last week.