OPINION: Today's subject is hope and journalism. It's been an interesting month for both.

People sometimes charge me with being a journalist. No no no, I say, and shake my head with vigour, I wouldn't have the guts. Journalists get death threats.

The public doesn't hold journalists in high regard. In surveys of trustworthiness they rank with the sellers of used cars, perhaps because it's their job to find and tell the truth. The truth has never been popular.

Last week the Nobel Prize for Peace was shared between two journalists. Maria Ressa has spent her life exposing corruption in the Philippines, and Dmitry Muratov has done the same in Russia. In neither country is there a shortage of material.

Aaron Favila/AP Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa

When told that he'd won, Muratov dedicated the award to half a dozen former colleagues, all of whom had fallen to an attack of jolly old murder. And one wouldn't bet on him dying quietly of old age himself. Journos make powerful enemies. Journos are brave people.

Newcastle United is an English football club. It is long on history and even longer on fanatical local support. But in recent years it's been short on success. The problem is the rival clubs that have been bought as playthings by the super rich – Russian oligarchs, oil sheikhs and similar charmers. These clubs have bought all the best players and won all the cups.

Now it's Newcastle's turn. A consortium dominated by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has bought the club. The English Premier League says it has assurances that the club will not become the property of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia or be used to improve the image of the Saudi royal family, which is good to know because the chairman of the fund is none other than Mohammed bin Salman.

Yes, yes, that Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, who had nothing whatsoever to do with the murder by Saudi thugs in a Saudi embassy of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Hasan Jamali/AP Journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered “by Saudi thugs in a Saudi embassy”, Joe Bennett writes.

Newcastle fans have celebrated the Saudi buy-out. What happiness money can buy. Khashoggi's bereaved fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, told BBC Radio: “It seems like they (Newcastle fans) don’t care about what happened to Jamal, they just care about the financial future.”

Which brings us to our third story of the month, the Pandora Papers, a cache of several million documents leaked to investigative journalists. The documents show how the rich hide their money from the tax man. The avoidance schemes are elaborate and shameless but mostly legal.

The lessons to be drawn from them are two: that the rich are as greedy as ever; and that for every journalist investigating sleaze there are several hundred professionals enabling it. Slick lawyers, lickspittle accountants, oleaginous bankers, all delighted to fawn and scrape and help the rich get richer in exchange for a slice of the pie.

Stuff Joe Bennett: “The lessons to be drawn from them [the Pandora Papers] are two: that the rich are as greedy as ever; and that for every journalist investigating sleaze there are several hundred professionals enabling it.”

The Pandora Papers will have embarrassed a few kings, presidents and prime ministers who pretended to be people of the people. But in truth there is nothing new here. And little will change. Power and greed are fused at the hip and ever more shall be so.

The story of Pandora is a Greek myth, similar to the story of Adam and Eve. There are several versions but most agree that the world was paradise until Pandora's box was opened and out flew all the ills: disease, greed, golf and so on. And the last of those ills, somewhat curiously, was hope.

How typically Greek to see hope as an ill. The hope that, in defiance of all history, the Trumps and Putins and bin Salmans of this world will get what they deserve. The illness that drives the journalist.