My mother always kept a back-up lipstick and powder compact on a shelf near the front door, so visitors would never catch her nude-of-face.

I caught the lipstick bug off her and wondered, along with every other habitual lipstick user, how much we would ingest over a lifetime of application. In the neurotic teenage years, I fretted that my Honolulu Honey lipstick of choice might be contributing to unwanted weight gain.

Now in the pandemic mask-wearing era, I wonder if lipstick manufacturers are feeling the pinch. What’s the point of putting on slap south of the eyes if you’re not removing the mask during an outing?

It took a lot of elbow grease to scrub lipstick off a collar, and it’s even harder removing it from a cloth mask, not to mention the beige glug of foundation. The eye area has to work overtime conveying happiness, sadness, anger, fear – all the requisite emotions needed to convey how we feel to others.

It’s hard to project to the random stranger on the street one used to toss a generous grin to, that behind this mask I’m actually smiling. And that’s a shame because grinning at friendly strangers is a goodwill gesture that creates a knock-on, feel good effect that can last the whole day.

But imagine all the money saved from shelling out for lipstick. I tried to over-compensate by taking the eye make-up to the next level, but ended up looking as if I’d done ten rounds with Tyson.

From anecdata, those with hearing difficulties have reported losing hearing aids while putting on and taking off their masks. Even those with good hearing are straining to comprehend what’s being said through the muted muffle of the mask.

We’re not a nation who bothers to enunciate, particularly on the Ts which can sound like Ds. The mumblings of Marlon Brando’s got nothing on us. Behind the mask we need to lift our game and speak clearly like St Julie Andrews. Recently, I spent ages searching high and low for a green courtesy car in a vast car lot when the guy behind the counter had said it was cream, not green.

Maybe it’s time for us to dispense with muffle speak and learn sign language as seen on the 1pm pressers. There was a marked absence of sign language interpreters on the Thursday I News Special. This viewer sorely missed their gesticulations and artful ability to convey a complex stream of information and the daily Delta figures, which expand and contract like an accordion.

Seeing such agile body movement is unusual in this buttoned down period in history when we might be able to go to a bar and listen to a band, but aren’t allowed to dance. Dancing produces body sweat and spit, but there’s less body fluids with the lively expression conveyed through sign language.

In the early days of the pandemic during the lockdown daily walks, I would give strangers a very wide berth on the footpath, keeping the eyes averted and the gaze down. As a result, I’d come home feeling sullen and sad, as if I’d lost what Suzanne Paul called my “natural glow”.

We might fancy ourselves as being recluses, but we need, not so much the comfort of strangers, but their polite recognition. Perhaps we should bring back the doffing of hats as we pass each other in the street, or watch old foreign movies for tips on how to move our arms and hands around with gusto. Let’s face it, we Kiwis are useless in the lively Italianate body expressions department.