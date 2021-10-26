Auckland's scariest week

OPINION: I think this week has been the scariest yet for Auckland.

I’m not talking about the case numbers, which we now accept with the heavy hearted listlessness of the winter weather forecast. I’m not even talking about the traffic light system which, after a week of re-reading, kinda makes semi sense 90 per cent of the time.

No, this week has been terrifying because we saw so many of our friends and acquaintances go loopy online. The seams of their normality have unravelled like a $5 t-shirt on the hot wash cycle.

It started after Friday’s announcement, when my social media feeds began erupting in sulphuric comparisons to Nazi Germany. People who I’d been vaguely friendly with (as opposed to being actual friends) started drawing frenzied, furious parallels between the Government’s traffic light policy and Hitler. Then came the rants about rights, government authoritarianism, and the assault on our “freedoms”...

It wasn’t exactly the lizards-and-microchips brand of conspiracy theory mongering. Rather a kind of fevered politics-lite ranting you usually see in the comments section.

But the thing is, this wasn’t just in the comments section, which is always full of a certain type of person who wants to comment IN CAPS on things.

Richard Drew/AP “Facebook has never been cancelled, never had a mass exodus, and we can’t even delete it because where else are we going to find such reasonably priced houseplants for sale?”, says Verity Johnson.

This was from the “average Kiwi” cross-section of people you vaguely follow online; old school friends, work connections, cute baristas at local cafés ... you know, people who are known for posting excellent outfit selfies rather than lengthy declarations on societal freedoms.

Something had crawled into their heads. I jumped on my group chats, “is anyone else watching their feeds go absolutely nuts?

Yep. All of my friends were seeing the same. And, if you’re like me, you’ve been unfollowing people relentlessly all week. Some of it is infuriating, some of it is unnerving, and some of it (like Liz Gunn’s outburst) is a pitiful combination of both.

But most of all though, it’s scary. You always think you’re a good judge of character. So you thought you knew these people. Not closely, but enough to assume they’re normal enough. Surely they wouldn’t fall for being red pilled or radicalised … right?

Drew Angerer/AP Former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen testifies during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 5.

Wrong. Last week called us out for being so naive. Not only proving once again the jarring realisation that we never really know what’s inside someone else’s soul. But also showing us irrefutable evidence that something sinister has crawled out of our phones and into our heads.

And it’s definitely come in part via social media. I mean, not only does it talk, breathe and shout in the angry, feverish vernacular of social media. But it’s also painfully clear from the whistleblowing scandals over Facebook last week, that social media companies aren’t doing much at all about manipulative misinformation.

These cyberspace krakens have long tolerated the tentacles of fake news, conspiracy theorists and extremist groups wrapping themselves around our phones. But we knew this, didn’t we? We know that Facebook has repeatedly taken the stance that it’s just a platform, washing its hands of much responsibility.

But we haven’t exactly done much as consumers to force the company to change, have we? Facebook has never been cancelled, never had a mass exodus, and we can’t even delete it because where else are we going to find such reasonably priced houseplants for sale?

Supplied Verity Johnson: “This week has been terrifying because we saw so many of our friends and acquaintances go loopy online.”

And sure, I’ve known that social media allows extremism a hotline to the most vulnerable parts of the human subconscious for a long time. But have I deleted my sites? Nope.

So I guess we really shouldn’t be surprised, after 10 weeks of almost constant screen time, what’s happening to people. The difference is we can’t ignore it any more.