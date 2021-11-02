Learning to like Halloween

OPINION: Having grown up in Wellington in the 1960s and 70s, I have fond memories of Christmas Day, Easter and Guy Fawkes. Yet I can’t for the life of me remember anyone celebrating Halloween. We were a culture with Britain as the dominant foreign influence. Though we watched American TV, far more of it came from Britain. It seemed that only in the 1980s did American culture became more pervasive.

You can almost date the age of a New Zealander to whether they say defence or “deefence”, “lefftenant” or “lootenant”, and “skedule” or “shedule”. For those of us who grew up with “lefftenant”, Halloween is a foreign land.

A few decades ago, when I first became a Newtown resident, there were no kids dressed as witches and ghouls knocking on the door at Halloween. But about a decade ago, the trend started.

I have mixed views about Halloween. It actually originated in Europe – Samhain was a Gaelic harvest festival where participants dressed up to ward off ghosts. Irish immigrants helped the day become part of American life, and it’s moved to be one that celebrates community, and commercialism.

On one hand, I’m against the increasing commercialisation and Americanisation of our daily life, yet surely any day that celebrates community and gives kids something to dress up and get excited about is a good thing, especially in these Covid times.

Although we have inherited Halloween imagery from the US, the “trick or treat” ethos is not really embedded in our young. I haven’t heard of any tricks being performed in our hood on grumpy misanthropes who’ve refused to hand over treats.

Getty Images “Later in the afternoon, the slightly older kids turn up, often in marauding gangs of witches, devils, goblins and skeletons,” writes Dave Armstrong.

On our street, a Halloween tradition has developed recently. It starts mid-afternoon when the very little ones, with helicopter parents hovering at the front gate like an Iroquois waiting to drop troops into the Mekong Delta, do the rounds. One toddler neighbour, who was visiting a grand total of two houses in the street, could only just hold up her bag and blurt out ‘’trick or yaggggghhh’’ after knocking.

Another toddler was only just able to put their two treats in their large shopping bag, and needed assistance to get down our little front steps. Yet more toddlers – bumblebees were popular this year – didn’t understand that if a man dressed as Dracula gives you a treat then you are not obliged to give him one from your bag back.

Later in the afternoon, the slightly older kids turn up, often in marauding gangs of witches, devils, goblins and skeletons. Parents still hover in the background in these stranger-danger times, but less obviously.

Because we had a three-year-old great-niece visiting, my wife and I decided to take part in Halloween a little more than last year. The three-year-old wanted to go as a princess. Her mother patiently explained the scary purpose of the day, and that princesses in tiaras weren’t really traditional Halloween fare. “All right then,” replied the three-year-old, “I’ll go as an angry princess.”

Unsplash “Surely any day that celebrates community and gives kids something to dress up and get excited about is a good thing, especially in these Covid times.”

So, the angry princess, accompanied by a whole fleet of Iroquois, sauntered off into the kingdom of Newtown and returned with bags of loot, although she refused the offer of a human-eye lolly, preferring a “normal lolly please”.

It did concern me just how much sugar kids must consume in a night. Apparently a quarter of all candy sold in the US is during Halloween.

One year my wife and I played a trick of our own on the neighbour’s kids and only had silver beet, broccoli and carrots as Halloween “treats”. They stood embarrassed for a few seconds then chose carrots before we burst out laughing and presented them with the real tray of sweets. But as the afternoon wore on, large numbers of kids actually requested a piece of vegetable from the “comedy” tray to go with their chocolate treats. Only in Newtown.

At still-light 8pm last Sunday, most of the trick-or-treaters had gone home and only the odd stragglers knocked on the door. After giving away a few final treats, my wife and I agreed that if callers had a moustache they were probably too old for Halloween anyway, so we pulled down the blinds.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Dave Armstrong: “It did concern me just how much sugar kids must consume in a night. Apparently a quarter of all candy sold in the US is during Halloween.”

On Sunday night we all had a good time and got to know a lot of families in our community. Yes, Halloween is an imported, highly commercialised concept that lacks the uniqueness of a celebration like Matariki. Then again, it doesn’t injure people or celebrate persecution of a religious minority as Guy Fawkes night does. And though some strongly religious types object to Halloween, most don’t.

I would say that the chances of Dracula of Newtown donning his cloak and his two-dollar-shop plastic vampire teeth, and of his wife Morticia Addams again wearing her elegant yet slightly scary black velvet dress next Halloween, are quite high.