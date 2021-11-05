Ants and bees are smarter than us when it comes to collective survival

OPINION: Is the Team of Five Million little more than an optimistically bestowed title with no substance, cohesion or real teamwork to back it up?

For the past year-and -a-half New Zealand, and indeed the rest of the free world, has been struggling to contain a new and deadly virus and find ways to prevent global warming from creating a human catastrophe of unprecedented proportions

Never before in our history have we had so much reliable information about any two subjects delivered to us almost daily by every available means. That has been almost matched by an avalanche of misinformation, disinformation, superstition and blatant lies about those same two subjects. We accepted vaccination for Tb, polio, whooping cough and many other deadly diseases without any of the strident opposition to Covid-19 protections.

From a former President of the United States, who must be a contender for the buffoon of the century, to self-appointed church leaders, disaffected medical professionals and superstitious tarot card readers has come a sewer pipe full of the most vitriolic hatred, lies and predictions of calamity ever seen or heard since the first misguided fool carried a placard declaring the end of the world was nigh more than a century ago.

While our main parliamentary opposition parties accept the reality of both threats, even if they disagree on how they should be managed, the majority of negative social media commentary seems to come from the right of the political spectrum. However, while the immediacy of social media platforms may be part of the problem, are there other, more sinister forces at work? Is there deliberate sabotage behind some of the obvious lies people tell?

Some have suggested Covid-19 is the work of the Devil while another fool claimed it was God’s punishment for same-sex marriage and prostitution. Others have repeated the obvious falsehood that about 200 New Zealanders have died after being vaccinated. While some of these people will use any public issue to enhance their profile, sometimes for commercial or political gain, others clearly believe the nonsense they spout. Sadly many gullible people either believe them or are so confused by conflicting messages that they choose to do nothing.

Making a personal choice not to be vaccinated and even spreading lies about the vaccination is one thing but actively preventing others from having the vaccine goes well beyond personal choice to the point of criminality.

Hannah McKay/AP Some don’t want to see the threat of climate change and refuse to accept it even exists. Pictured is President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan speaking during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.

We have had anti-vaxers making dozens of vaccine appointments to overload the clinics and then not show up, effectively preventing others from having the treatment. We have had threats of violence against those working in the front lines helping people get vaccinated. We even had an idiot from the so-called Far Right interrupt a press conference by the Prime Minister to the point where she closed it down and relocated to a venue where she could be heard and journalists could ask questions.

The ill-mannered heckler was not even a New Zealander but an American, Shane Chafin, from Counterspin Media, a New Zealand-based Far-Right talk show that streams on GTV, a network founded by former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

We have hundreds of thousands of dedicated medical scientists working heroically to save us from a deadly virus and also millions who refuse to protect themselves or those around them with the simplest of no cost precautions. We also have another team of hundreds of thousands of people gathering information and giving advice on the impending global warming-climate change catastrophe. Then we have an equal number of people, who can't see the threat so don't want to see the threat, and refuse to accept that the threat even exists.

I have drawn an analogy with these activities and a series of experiments done in Canada by a late hunting friend and biologist. He and his colleagues blew a gentle flow of human breath, via a long plastic tube, into the entrance to a beehive. The bees came out in hundreds looking for a fight. They could not see the people but knew there was a threat to the hive. It seems the bees recognise C02 on the breath as coming from an invader, bears or badgers, and without seeing the enemy, acted with unity of purpose to defend the hive at the cost of their lives.

They repeated the experiment with anthills by poking a few small holes in the side with a twig. The ants swarmed out, some fiercely attacking the twig and others repairing the damage also with complete unity and determination.

Humans on the other hand, all seven billion of us supposedly the most advanced creatures on earth so far, fail that simple test of collective intelligence. Taken collectively we don't seem to have the survival instincts of a beehive or self-defence ability of an anthill.