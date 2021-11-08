The future of work may not involve heading back to the office

Loneliness is a predictor of depression, it can predict clinical dementia, it can lead to paranoia, and sometimes it can be a trigger for addiction. (First published March 2021)

OPINION: I imagine that by the time Aucklanders get out of lockdown there’ll be a mad sprint to go anywhere. But will they be racing back to the office?

Since Covid-19 locked us down, there’s been an extraordinary turn round in the attitude to working from home (WFH). Instead of rolling their eyes as if you were skiving off, we’ve proven to our bosses and colleagues that we can be productive from home.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg claims working from home is the way of the future and his company will be setting us up with new tech to feel connected.

However, judging from the Zoom and Teams calls I’ve had with Auckland friends, I’m not sure humans are equipped for a permanent WFH life.

In his video announcing Facebook’s name change to Meta, Zuckerberg explained his vision for virtual and augmented realities where colleagues floated in space, appeared as robots and played virtual cards.

While I marvel at the technology, I did wonder if it was actually more cost-effective to just go into the office and talk to real people.

Then again, I fancy having a variety of my own avatars. Zuckerberg says I can have a work avatar, a trendy going out one and a fantasy incarnation for gaming. He also promised I can have a variety of wardrobes and teleport to wherever I want to go.

Eric Risberg/AP “Whether you trust the new Meta world or not, Zuckerberg has shown us what’s possible in the not-too-distant future,” writes Cas Carter.

To be fair, half of this technology isn’t ready, but he’s reminded us there are some big decisions to be made about how we work in the future.

My eyes water at the wads of research that’s been done around the future of work since Covid struck.

But the comment that stuck out for me was that post-Covid we could be facing an unhappiness epidemic due to loneliness which is not just sad, it can increase earlier death by 26 per cent and social isolation by 29 per cent.

Whether you like your colleagues or not, your relationships with them help you to cope with stress, whereas isolation can cause increased anxiety or depression within just days.

I think we are all seeing evidence of this with our Auckland friends. Some of my “chillest” buddies appear to be going a little crazy – uncharacteristically ranting, swearing, and looking increasingly dishevelled on screen.

chris montgomery/Unsplash Cas Carter: “However, judging from the Zoom and Teams calls I’ve had with Auckland friends, I’m not sure humans are equipped for a permanent WFH life.”

At heart, we’re social creatures who rely on interaction with other humans, and work is where many of us have the bulk of social contact, in fact many people meet their future partners in a workplace.

So, while Zuckerberg is saying he can help us be more connected, there is nothing like being physically in the same room with others.

Technology already merged our work and home lives when our phones turned into small computers and work could follow us everywhere.

WFH means I forget to stop work at the end of the day, whereas in the office when colleagues leave, the air conditioning turns off and the security guards lock up, I know it’s time to get out – or be judged!

Truth is, we’re all different, and it would be great for our workplaces to accommodate us all with the environment that best suits each of us.

Whether you trust the new Meta world or not, Zuckerberg has shown us what’s possible in the not-too-distant future.

Supplied Cas Carter: “Truth is, we’re all different and it would be great for our workplaces to accommodate us all with the environment that best suits each of us ...”

I’m looking forward to all this new tech fun and opportunity, but conscious it’s not a complete substitute for face-to-face hanging out and working together.

While I wait for the refinement of this fabulous new technology to change my world, I might just start working on that fantasy avatar outfit.