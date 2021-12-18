We need sustainable cities our grandchildren will want to inherit

OPINION: Our cities in New Zealand were built to low densities – very low by urban standards overseas. For 100 years we have hung on to our tradition of privately-owned quarter-acre sections; at about 10 to 12 dwellings per hectare (dph) their density is the best housing model we can imagine.

Now, to increase housing supply, contain sprawl, reduce pollution, and to respond to social change – smaller households and multi-cultural urban communities – the government has passed a contentious amendment to the Resource Management Act that essentially allows, without formal process, widespread urban intensification.

Current planning standards are not “permissive” enough: crudely put, cities need to cram more housing in. The eight cities, and six district councils included in the bill’s tier one list should brace themselves: their suburbs are in for a shock.

Housing design for sustainable cities is a process of matching house-types to density, and density to social and environmental context. We have seen higher-density housing developments before, but mostly in small numbers.

There was “cluster” housing in Christchurch in the 1960s, and in Wellington developments such as Thorndon Mews saw density rising as high as 90 dph. In the 1980s Auckland had similar small-scale developments.

High densities with good sustainable environments for urban living are not achieved by simply closing down the spaces between buildings – reducing outlook and sunlight, and boundary setbacks – and not recognising the limits house-types place on layout density.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff David Turner: “High densities with good sustainable environments for urban living are not achieved by simply closing down the spaces between buildings.”

More recent developments in Auckland – Stonefields and Hobsonville particularly – recognise that density is the first variable in housing design. They use types of houses that suit the density the site plan aims for – a mix of detached, terraced, courtyards, townhouses, and apartments.

They demonstrate the basic rules about density and house-type, combining two-storey terraced and detached house-types skilfully designed to preserve privacy, and maintaining great public spaces that benefit everyone.

These developments yield between 30 and 35 dwellings per hectare – still a lot by suburban standards but not high compared to urban housing in, say Sydney or Melbourne.

And it goes without saying that Hobsonville’s developers would increase densities if they could, but they know the market likes the house-type/density permutation, and that they will lose value if they compress the layouts.

After five years in operation Auckland’s Unitary Plan can be seen as a laboratory test-run for the RMA’s revisions.

Three issues stand out from this experiment, and it’s hard to say which matters most: the loss of privacy, the assault on biodiversity and loss of natural ecology, and the un-planned increase in traffic that undermines road safety.

Beyond the big schemes, house-types used are frequently incompatible with densities proposed. From too many infill projects the city gets just cars, concrete, fragmented ownership patterns, and an impermeable tree-less landscape.

Our housing research group at Unitec sees this RMA revision as a kind of free-form intensification. This is a dangerous model – an incoherent re-distribution of urban space governed only by private property interests, promoted by greed on one side and political desperation on the other.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Stonefields development in Panmure, Auckland uses types of houses that suit the density the site plan aims for – a mix of detached, terraced, courtyards, townhouses, and apartments, writes David Turner.

We have researched recent infill projects where developers using the same house-types as Hobsonville are forcing densities up to nearly 80 dwellings per hectare – more than twice the acceptable level.

A smaller two-bedroom house-type often accounts for part of the difference, but most of it is in the reduction of space around the buildings: tiny yards, inaccessible back gardens, and a parking area between the rows of houses. Houses are built so close to the boundary that everyone looks into someone else’s living room. There is no privacy.

These are our “affordable” housing developments aimed at first-home buyers. A young couple buying their first home are usually thinking is, “we will be here for a couple of years, our equity will grow because house prices will rise, and we’ll be able to move to something better, less crowded. We can tolerate it for a while to get our foot on the ladder.”

That will be fine if it works, but it’s a gamble, and no buyers should have to gamble on their housing –especially not first-home buyers.

Looking at the experience of the disastrous negative equity trap in the United Kingdom’s housing markets in the 1990s, we will see falls in property values. If you think that couldn’t happen here, ask a leaky-home owner.

supplied David Turner: “we need sustainable socially-equitable equable cities that respect property values.”

The problems around free-form intensification also accumulate. A major issue, as time goes on, is the matter of adjoining property rights: in short, if one section can be redeveloped for high density housing, the ones next door will follow. The negative impact of intrusive new neighbours on property value will also follow, and the incentive to sell and build is much stronger, establishing domino patterns.

It’s time to recognise that increasing suburban densities from ten dwellings per hectare to 70 or more is a radical change. The old planning control systems are not suited to the task: we need sustainable socially-equitable cities that respect property values – cities our grandchildren will want to inherit.

Originally from Dunedin, Dr David Turner has taught and practised architecture in the UK and New Zealand. He now teaches urban planning for sustainable higher-density housing at Unitec in Auckland.