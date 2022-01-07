There's some people I just can't summon a good word for

OPINION: I don’t make New Year resolutions. Better to make suggestions for other people in need of a tune-up.

Starting local, people should quit whining about Jacinda, as in the car in front of mine recently with its bumper sticker, “Jacinda is a ….” She isn’t responsible for the Covid pandemic happening, didn’t cause the Christchurch mosques massacre, is in no way to blame for the White Island horror story, and there was nothing inherently wicked in telling us, at the start of the pandemic and its tedious lockdowns, to be kind.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Al-Noor following the March 15, 2019, mosque attacks.

Still seething? You find kindness impossible? Check out the pandemic death rates of other countries and ask yourselves what our rate would have been if you were in charge.

You didn’t like the way she dressed when she met the Muslim community right after the murder of 51 innocent people? Which is worse, mass murder, or wearing a shawl over your head?

As for the references to “Cindy” in sneery circles, quit it. It’s juvenile. It’s as if you don’t believe a young woman should be prime minister – because what? Because men are always better?

Leave Siouxsie Wiles alone, too. She doesn’t need your insults, threats, and rants. Women can be scientists and have shocking pink hair. More women should try both.

Steve Parsons/AP The best course for Prince Andrew is to get a hair shirt and become a hermit on a remote island, says Rosemary McLeod.

Prince Andrew always looks uneasy these days, but not uneasy enough. He should look thoroughly ashamed at the company he keeps.

Andrew is not a convincing victim. After his famous Panorama interview he can never look innocent again, and he should be ashamed of sleazy Jeffrey Epstein’s payout of a mere US$500,000 to one of the girls exploited, meant to silence her forever about what else she knew, about whom. That was petty change for him, and misplaced gallantry for his co-sleazes.

Andrew should do the right thing and shell out some baubles, begged from his mother’s stash, for Virginia Giuffre and the other former teenagers. Times change, and with them tolerance for randy middle-aged men chasing girls young enough to be their daughters. Predators are not amusing.

The best course for Andrew is to get a hair shirt and become a hermit on a remote island, living on limpets and flailing himself hourly.

Eraldo Peres/AP Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro should also find his own remote island.

I don’t have a good word for Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, either. Brazil’s senate has backed criminal charges against him for his nonsensical approach to the pandemic, which has left 600,000 dead. For that alone he should resign and find his own remote island.

He was recently in hospital with a partial intestinal blockage. Bolsonaro has had a series of abdominal operations since 2018 when an insane person stabbed him in the stomach at a campaign event.

Last July he had an attack of the same problem after suffering chronic hiccups, and I pity anyone’s physical suffering. However, the accelerating burning of the Amazon jungle – the lungs of the Earth, as we’re told – on his watch makes me think he deserves a cosmic punishment, and this stomach business is some of it.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP US Senator Joe Manchin makes no sense – he’s pro life, but against helping impoverished welfare mothers’ lives.

American senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia fails to impress me too. Some Democrat. He’s blocking free dental care and voted for Donald Trump’s unpleasant pro-life nominee Brett Kavanaugh to be a Supreme Court judge.

Manchin’s fundraising comes from the oil and gas lobby, so forget green reforms while he can block them. He is pro life, but against helping impoverished welfare mothers’ lives, let alone their children’s future in a world facing grim climate change.

He makes no sense, and that goes for America in general. It has been warned.