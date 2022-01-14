NZ should say no to King Charles

OPINION: At 95 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a modern marvel and rightly has the respect of millions in the UK, New Zealand and around the world.

Her strong sense of duty and service is very evident in her nearly 70 years on the throne, and she has my admiration and thanks. I liked her mother too, who demonstrated the same qualities.

None of which can be said about Prince Charles and even less so about the third child, Andrew. Of the other two children, Anne is hardworking but less visible and Edward was never much in it anyway.

The Queen’s demise cannot be far away. Her unwelcome death will bring that spoiled and embarrassing man boy Charles to the throne. He’s the longest-serving heir apparent and thinks he deserves it. I don’t agree.

The Queen certainly symbolises a bygone era, but everyone knows she is part of the past. We look up to her because of the standards of service, modesty and proper conduct that she has set.

On the other hand, Charles has violated far too many norms of civilised behaviour. He married Diana, a woman far too much his junior in age and life experience, and proceeded to ruin her life through adultery, neglect and lack of love.

The circumstances of their marriage have been well canvassed and I have long thought that he behaved disgracefully towards her, not that her own conduct is immune from criticism.

The British media regularly mock Charles as “a prat”, “a twit”, and “an idiot”, seemingly without offending their readers.

Favourablility polls can be fickle but one YouGov poll of Britons late last year had the Queen top with a score of 76 per cent. Prince Philip (who had died in April) got 60 per cent. Charles was seventh with 45 per cent. In a 2017 poll of Britons half wanted to skip Charles as king and go straight to Prince William. It’s not going to happen.

What the British think is a matter for them and they aren’t going to abolish the monarchy anytime soon. It’s too good a tourism earner apart from any other considerations.

In New Zealand we can, and I think should, steer our own course. Now is a good time to review our constitutional arrangements.

If we do nothing Charles becomes king of New Zealand. Constitutionally the governor-general is simply the monarch’s representative and we have long since ensured that post is occupied by a suitable New Zealander. (The last Brit was Sir Bernard Fergusson in 1962-67.)

In the modern Commonwealth we are in a minority. Only 15 of the 54 members have the monarch of Great Britain as their head of state. Barbados is the latest to change; India, South Africa and others have made the change but Australia, Canada and others hang in there.

I think we should also democratise the position of head of state. Remove the British monarch as our head of state and elect or appoint a Kiwi to the job. We could rename the position ‘’president’’ or ‘‘governor’’ or ‘‘rangatira’’ or ‘’ariki’’.

Ariki were the most powerful and high-ranking chiefs. True, they were all males – which might be a problem these days. However, ariki were respected for the qualities of tapu (sacredness), mana (authority), ihi (excellence) and wehi (awesome power), which Māori believed were inherited from the ancestors and gods. These days those qualities are surely not exclusively male characteristics?

So, let’s say no to Charles, the worst example of inflated privilege, entitlement and insufferable arrogance, and control our own constitutional destiny.

John Bishop is a Wellington political veteran who has covered politics, business and economics variously for Radio NZ, Television NZ and the National Business Review over the past 40-plus years. He helped set up the NZ Taxpayers’ Union. He has never joined any political party. He is the father of National list MP Chris Bishop. All views expressed are his own.