European powers are back in NZ's strategic calculations

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has "embraced" the 'Indo-Pacific' view of the world, in a foreign policy speech.

Dr Nicholas Khoo is associate professor in the politics programme at the University of Otago.

OPINION: 2021 was the year that Germany and the United Kingdom returned as major actors in New Zealand’s strategic calculations.

First, Germany signalled that it wants to play a bigger role in regional security. In an opinion piece published in late December in Singapore’s Straits Times, German ambassador Norbert Riedel said Berlin was prioritising the Indo-Pacific region as part of its commitment to defending “the international rules-based order”.

According to Riedel, “here, more than anywhere else, is where the shape of the international rules based order of tomorrow will be decided’’. This registers with a New Zealand and UK audience.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made a clarion call for a “rules-based international order” in her keynote speech at the annual New Zealand Institute of International Affairs (NZIIA) conference in July.

And UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted the importance of an “open and resilient international order” in his foreword to the March 2021 Global Britain in a Competitive Age report, which set out the UK’s role in the world for the next two decades.

The “international rules-based order” is par for the course for those of us in the liberal democratic world.

AP US President Joe Biden, joined virtually by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, right on screen, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the launch of their new trilateral security partnership.

But we are fooling ourselves if we think that it is a neutral concept. It is loaded with normative content. If there is any doubt, just ask the Chinese and Russian foreign ministries for comment.

Second, the UK is back as a major player in the region through its role in Aukus , a new trilateral security partnership involving Australia, the UK, and the US.

Aukus represents the UK’s first major involvement in the region’s “hard” security scene since Harold Wilson’s Labour government announced its departure from “East of the Suez” in the late 1960s.

The security partnership was announced to great fanfare in September, at a virtual meeting attended by Johnson, his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, and US President Joe Biden.

Aukus’s first major initiative involves US and UK assistance to Australia in deploying a conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarine fleet. The move is intended to bolster the US alliances with Australia and the UK, and underline the UK’s post-Brexit interest in playing a larger role in international security.

Getty Images In September 2021 Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom announced a new strategic defence partnership - known as Aukus - to build a class of nuclear-propelled submarines and work together in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is an open secret that Aukus is a response to China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy toward Australia under the Xi Jinping regime, which has imposed a slew of economic sanctions against Canberra since 2020.

By dint of New Zealand’s 1987 nuclear-free zone legislation, Canberra’s nuclear-powered submarines cannot transit New Zealand waters. In that specific respect, Aukus runs up against New Zealand’s view of the role of nuclear weapons in world politics. But it is revealing that no serious observer of the Australia-NZ alliance sees it weakening because of Aukus.

Third, the increasing convergence in strategic perspectives between Germany, the UK, and New Zealand is reflected in their embrace of the Indo-Pacific concept as a descriptor for the region.

2021 marks the year when the Indo-Pacific became the established concept to frame the region’s increasingly turbulent international politics. In her July NZIIA speech, Ardern noted that “we have embraced the concept of an Indo-Pacific as the wider home for New Zealand”.

AP German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock described Germany’s relationship with China as a "competition of systems" between “authoritarian forces versus liberal democracies”.

Ambassador Riedel’s commentary in the Straits Times opens with the statement that “the Indo-Pacific region is a priority of German foreign policy”, and contains no less than 13 references to the Indo-Pacific. And the Global Britain report highlighted “the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific” to the United Kingdom.

Finally, 2021 confirmed China’s transition from latent security issue to openly discussed security concern in Berlin, London and Wellington. In an April 19 speech to the New Zealand China Council, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta noted that “there are some things on which New Zealand and China do not, cannot, and will not, agree”, and that “some differences challenge New Zealand’s interests and values”.

For its part, the UK government’s Global Britain report highlighted “China’s increasing international assertiveness,” and referenced its status as a “global systemic competitor”.

And, in April 2021, the current German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock referred to Germany’s relationship with China as a "competition of systems" between “authoritarian forces versus liberal democracies”. She also described China's Belt and Road policy as “hardcore power politics”.

Supplied Nicholas Khoo: “2021 marks the year when the Indo-Pacific became the established concept to frame the region’s increasingly turbulent international politics.”

The long and short of it is that New Zealand’s strategic environment has been transformed in 2021. Germany and the UK’s increasing interest in the region suggests strongly that great power politics is back in full force.

And New Zealand’s shared endorsement with Germany and the UK of the Indo-Pacific and international rules-based order concepts to frame its understanding of regional developments demonstrates that it acknowledges these new realities.

Dr Khoo specialises in Chinese foreign policy, Asian security, and great power politics.