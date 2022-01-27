The world's largest Polynesian city might elect its first Polynesian mayor

Auckland Council Manukau councillor Efeso Collins has announced he’ll run for the mayoralty of New Zealand’s largest city this year (File photo).

Morgan Godfery is a senior lecturer at the University of Otago and te ao Māori editor at Metro.

OPINION: Local government elections aren’t known for their excitement. That’s a truth so obvious it’s scarcely worth stating.

But this year is local government election year, with prospective candidates dipping their toes into the water, and journalists casting around for viable narratives. The Christchurch “wizard” is standing in his city, perhaps as a middle finger to the city council that no longer pays his wages, but his stand is more punchline than it is political.

In Dunedin the incumbent, the Green Party’s Aaron Hawkins, is sure to stand. It’s unclear, though, whether he’ll face a viable opposition beyond the business owners on the city’s main street, who passionately oppose making it walkable.

Further north – or rather, further left – Wellington’s race is taking shape, with former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau declaring her intention to seek the mayoralty. If the whispers are true and Labour’s Rongotai MP Paul Eagle stands, that makes Wellington’s election an intra-left battle. Notably, it will also mean a very Māori election (both Whanau and Eagle are Māori) and one that will hinge on material issues like the cost of housing rather than “the three Rs” – rates, roads, and rubbish.

READ MORE:

* Auckland Mayoralty: Efeso Collins confirms bid for the job

* Respect? Plenty. But I fear Aucklanders travelling the country

* Councillor Efeso Collins puts name forward in Auckland's mayoral race

* 'Perhaps the largest middle-class support scheme in the world'

* Better public policy decisions could have prevented our vaccine inequalities

* Auckland councillor gutted by light rail delay announcement



But, like most things in New Zealand, the best action is taking place in Auckland. One, because the incumbent, Phil Goff, is standing down, opening the race to newcomers left and right. And two, because the amalgamated Auckland Council is more powerful than any of its peers.

As of Wednesday the right has the pick of candidates, from the boisterous (to put it politely) restaurateur Leo Molloy, to the anonymous New Conservatives co-leader Ted Johnston. Heart of the City’s Viv Beck might also declare.

But so far only one serious candidate is playing their hand, and from the left: the council’s member for Manukau, Fa'anānā Efeso Collins. In an interview announcing his candidacy, the South Auckland leader made a bold call for fare-free public transport. That’s an unashamed pitch to working-class voters in South Auckland and urbanists and progressives in most other parts of the city. It’s also a policy of the times. Climate change is here. Obviously. And Aucklanders need a viable mode of transport other than motorway gridlock.

This is the kind of ambition that’s unmatched in other New Zealand cities. Fare-free public transport would open up the city to its residents, allowing South Aucklanders to affordably make it east, west, north, and central (and vice-versa).

It also demonstrates Collins’ chops as the workers’ candidate. This isn’t to set up a false opposition between the Manukau Ward councillor and local business – Collins is one of the country’s best orators and relationship-builders, and that includes with business – but it is meant to declare his politics. He is a social democrat and Labour member. In a city that is increasingly “red”, and disproportionately both young and educated, Collins’ candidacy makes sense.

It also makes sense for the largest Polynesian city in the world to elect its first Polynesian mayor. Auckland, and most of the rest of New Zealand for that matter, has at many times had a traumatic relationship with its Pacific citizens and residents.

The dawn raids and the associated deportation of “overstayers” is perhaps the best known injustice, but other indignities – like racist policing and over-incarceration – and injustices – like the Citizenship (Western Samoa) Act 1982, overturning the Privy Council-confirmed right of Samoans to New Zealand citizenship – continue.

Of course, Collins isn’t promising to reverse this, and no-one should expect him to, but if he were to win it would act as a statement of national progress and ambition. A Samoan man can lead New Zealand’s largest city, and he’ll do so with vision (that fare-free public transport) and grace (that oratory).

I suppose this reads as an endorsement. But it’s more an expression of enthusiasm. As a Samoan, I find the prospect of a Samoan mayor thrilling. It’s similarly thrilling as a progressive for a competent and likeable left candidate to announce.

Supplied Morgan Godfery: “As a Samoan, I find the prospect of a Samoan mayor thrilling. It’s similarly thrilling as a progressive for a competent and likeable left candidate to announce.”

Collins is that rare thing – a real workhorse. Last year he was a driving force in vaccinating people in South Auckland, and a necessary and vocal critic of government letdowns.

That means he isn’t necessarily the most popular person in the Labour Party, but he does demonstrate the best qualities of the Labour tradition: a commitment to his community, a vision of progress, the character and personality to get it done.

All eyes will again be on Auckland in this year’s local government elections.