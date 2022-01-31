We can’t let Covid-19 push everything else into the background

Lana Hart is a Christchurch-based writer, broadcaster and tutor.

OPINION: It was lovely pretending we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic over the holiday break. By some magic, we managed to avoid a major spread of Omicron throughout the community as we basked in the summer sun and considered our 2022s.

Now, with Covid-19 again back on centre stage, we have no choice but to direct our attention to the virus and our nation’s response. Meanwhile, the projects, big issues and goals we’ve been trying to work towards may again be swept aside as we figure out how life in red with Omicron will play out.

Like an actor poised to steal the show, Covid-19 can command so much of our attention that the many other elements of our lives and work can be sidelined. But those aspects of life trapped in the wings of the public stage still need our energy, so they can step out from behind the curtain and get the attention they deserve.

Lack of progress on addressing child abuse in New Zealand, for example, was highlighted last week by Child Matters, a child abuse advocacy and training organisation. Its chief executive argued the issue “hasn’t been a big enough priority for our country. So every election year in recent times, we have had discussions around housing, and we will at the next around Covid, but actually this is a huge issue for our country when we have a child dying every five weeks”.

As the earth continues to warm and every country in the world feels the effects of climate change, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change a few months ago delivered a haunting message: escape from human-caused climate change is no longer possible.

Meanwhile, Covid medical waste accumulates from single-use plastics in the ground and the sea. Since the beginning of the pandemic, an estimated 8.4 million tonnes of plastic waste has been generated from 193 countries, a fifth of which is now floating in our oceans.

STUFF Rivers bursting their banks, flash floods and more intense cyclones. How climate change is making floods more extreme.

The cost of living maintains its painful upward climb as many New Zealanders struggle to pay for record-high housing, food and petrol costs. Last week, inflation was reported at a 30-year high of 5.9 per cent. How will some families get through another winter of heating draughty houses, servicing soaring rents, and making supermarket owners richer by buying groceries more expensive than almost any other country? Efforts to regulate power, grocery, and accommodation costs must continue in earnest.

These complex, systemic problems need our thinking and our time, despite the tremendous workload and headspace that Covid demands. In every workplace, school, and organisation across most of the world, there are important initiatives started but neglected, needy individuals turned away, and works of inspiration that may never see the light of day because of the sheer workload that Covid has demanded from us.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Last week, inflation was reported at a 30-year high of 5.9 per cent.

All organisations, including central government, have a finite capacity. We can’t conjure up twice the amount of product, outputs, or policies that a single entity can generate, especially if we’re going to provide healthy work conditions, according to New Zealand laws. Governments led by any political party can only do so much work within the confines of central government agency sizes, jurisdictions, and personnel capabilities.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Lana Hart: “As hard as it can seem, we can’t let Covid upstage everything else.”

without it having an effect on their other diagnostic services. No organisation or individual can do more than it was designed to do, which is why prioritising matters. Will we insist every Omicron swab is tested as bowel and breast cancer tests get shoved to the back of the queue?

And yet, as Covid forces much of the good stuff in our lives out of the way, we know that it’s the things we create, the relationships we nurture, and the projects aligned to our higher values that enrich and bring purpose to our lives.

The complex issues, the works of art, the hard-to-tell stories and the connections in our communities still need our time and care, even as we learn to live with a virus and protect our country’s most vulnerable.

As hard as it can seem, we can’t let Covid upstage everything else. The other important things may have been moved backstage for a while, but the issues to tackle, the artworks to imagine, the people to reach out to, are all still there.

It will take more effort, and it will take more time. But that’s what it will take to make sure 2022 isn’t another year when our unfinished business is left waiting in the wings.