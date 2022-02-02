A ‘rag and bone shop of the heart’ or just your observations of the world?

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based columnist, and author of more than 20 books

OPINION: To clarify a bit of ancient history I went to a high shelf and took down a stack of hard-back large-format books: My diaries from the seventies and eighties, the years of youthful turbulence, the years of growing up. And that was that for the evening. I soon forgot what I was meaning to look up.

Diaries come in two sorts: confessional and observational. In a confessional diary the mask comes off. A blank page doesn’t require us to dissemble. To write in a diary is to confide in a friend who will keep his mouth shut. It’s a verbal undressing, a stripping to the truth.

Philip Larkin kept diaries for most of his life. When he died, he left instructions with his secretary to destroy them all. He wanted to leave only his poems, not the rag and bone shop of the heart from which they grew.

His secretary had been among his several lovers, and even though he’d not been loyal to her, she was to him. She gave his diaries to the shredder then the flames, but it isn’t hard to guess what was in them. It will have been raw and honest, and which of us, in raw honesty, should escape whipping?

READ MORE:

* Amid dodgy dog rescue claims, I dream of downing dreary, disruptive drones

* An impressive display of love, if not of punctuation

* National MP Chris Luxon takes aim at Willie Jackson's ministerial diary errors

* Joe Bennett: Urology rites of Waiting Area 3

* Joe Bennett: Helped by the arm of Larkin and wonder of invention

* Joe Bennett: While dying he thought of a farrier



Observational diarists are different creatures. They are more comfortable in their skin and in their place within society, so there is little gulf between their public and their private selves. With no call for tortured introspection, they turn their gaze to the world around them, which they enjoy and feel a part of.

Pepys in the seventeenth century was such a diarist, as was Kilvert in the nineteenth. Their diaries give a truer picture of how life was lived than any history of kings and queens and battles. It’s the cheerful details of the ordinary.

Stuff Joe Bennett: “It’s 40 years ago, but I remember now the tracksuit top. It had a fluffy lining and the waistband was shot.”

I started a diary as a happy conventional kid, so it is sunny and observational. It tells of runs scored, fish caught, exams sat, friends met, jokes made. Then along came puberty and in rolled the thunderclouds. The pages are drenched in lust, self-pity and despair. I rolled in the gloom like a dog in a carcass. I find it hard to like my adolescent self but impossible to deny him.

Slowly the storm passed, and I emerged into a tentative adulthood, free to make my own decisions and see where they took me. The diaries of those years are full of the big questions, questions of love and money, questions of how and where to live. To the extent that any of those questions were ever answered it was by time, by what happened to happen.

Far more interesting to read now are the small things, the rented rooms, the chance encounters, the minor incidents of daily life, the stuff that otherwise is lost within hours. Consider, for example, July 22 1982, when I was working in a summer school in southern England.

“A little bat has just been flying round my room here at Ewhurst Place. I sat and watched it a bit having opened the curtains to let it fly out. It could not find the window and grew tired. I tried to catch it with my red tracksuit top, but it evaded brilliantly. In the end it collapsed onto the carpet. I picked it up in my hands. It squeaked twice. I took it to the window. It clung a moment, then flew.”

It’s 40 years ago, but I remember now the tracksuit top. It had a fluffy lining and the waistband was shot.

What does it prove? asked Larkin. Sod all, of course. But still.