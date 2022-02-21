I believe in political protests but I can't support the one outside Parliament

David V Williams is an emeritus professor of legal history. He was member of the Citizens’ Association for Racial Equality (CARE) for many years and its president in 1981.

OPINION: In the 1970s and 1980s political protests movements in Aotearoa New Zealand took strong stands against racism both at home and overseas. A particular focus was opposition to the state-institutionalised system of apartheid in South Africa.

Many in those movements were prepared to face arrest and criminal convictions. Civil disobedience actions helped to highlight the importance of issues. Those in power were forced to address the facts of overt and institutional racism that had been festering unaddressed for many years.

I am proud to be one of those who stand as an ally with Māori in protests at Waitangi, in land occupations, and in hikoi.

Staff Photographer Protesters at Waitangi in 1980. ‘’Protests against racism and the consequences of colonialism in Africa and in Aotearoa were a means of expressing solidarity with peoples who were being marginalised and oppressed,’’ writes David Williams.

I stood with Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei at Bastion Pt/Takaparawhau throughout their occupation. I marched in many demonstrations against the evils of apartheid when leaders of business and sport in New Zealand were happy to condone and support the most egregious and brutal forms of institutionalised racism in South Africa. I was arrested on many occasions and am proud of the criminal convictions I accumulated as a result.

It was a privilege to meet the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Following that meeting, Tutu made the decision to appear in the District Court as a witness for the defence when members of Patu squad from 1981 protests were on trial. His evidence on the evils of apartheid helped a jury to acquit those on trial.

Given that I believe in political protests and that civil disobedience may be important as a means of shifting public opinion, there are those who oppose mandated vaccinations who see themselves as radicals of the present day and expect me to support them.

They portray themselves as standing against injustice and hope that people like me will endorse their actions against freedom from state tyranny. They want the Freedom Convoy and occupation in Parliament’s grounds to be seen as a noble successor to the Māori Land March, the 1981 protests and the Foreshore and Seabed Hikoi.

They are not like those protests and I do not support them.

Protests against racism and the consequences of colonialism in Africa and in Aotearoa were a means of expressing solidarity with peoples who were being marginalised and oppressed. Pākehā like myself sought to take actions that would help to force political leaders at home and overseas to recognise the rights of indigenous peoples, to empower their own leaders, and to acknowledge the need to address the many adverse outcomes of colonialism.

Supplied David Williams: ‘’I believed in actions for the common good and in promoting collective values for the benefit of the marginalised in unequal societies.’’

I believed in actions for the common good and in promoting collective values for the benefit of the marginalised in unequal societies.

It is true that our society remains beset by inequalities and by marginalisation of those living in poor communities. However, calls for ‘’freedom’’ based on individual rights are being used to oppose public health measures for the common good and especially for the good of Maori and Pasifika communities most at risk in this pandemic.

I do not see the occupations in and around Parliament as being based on striving for the betterment of the peoples of this land.

They seem to be driven by ideological rhetoric from other lands. They oppose the need for our Government to make decisions to protect all New Zealanders from the worst impacts of a global pandemic.

Covid-19 in its diverse variants has contributed to the deaths of millions of people world-wide. There have been few deaths here because most of us have seen the sense of public policies for the common good even if they are inconvenient for many, and even if they restrict us in various ways.

Mandates as such are not necessarily a bad thing. As a professor in an educational institution, I am pleased that all children in New Zealand are mandated to attend primary and secondary schools, or be schooled at home, for a considerable number of years. Our young people are not ‘’free’’ to do as they please. Education is a public good for the common good.

Likewise, vaccinations against measles are important for the health of all children and adults.

Likewise, vaccinations to inoculate the vast majority of us against the worst outcomes of Covid-19 infections is a public good for the common good.

The police will be acting for the best interests of all when they bring to an end occupations at Parliament and elsewhere. The freedom to undermine the best chance for all New Zealanders to avoid hospitalisation and even death from a virus rightly called dreadful is not a freedom that anyone should support.

These protesters should be arrested if they will not give up their misguided protests. I will not salute them for their intransigence. I stand in solidarity to support government policies for the health of all now.