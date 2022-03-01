New Zealand's time for global reconnection has arrived

EDITORIAL: It’s been almost two years since New Zealand closed its borders to protect the country from the deadly Covid-19 virus – 689 days since the controversial MIQ system launched, placing a barrier between Kiwis and the rest of the world.

In the past two years, there have been countless missed milestones – births, marriages, and deaths celebrated or mourned via video call. There has been hope and then despair, over bubbles and lotteries. At times, families, friends and colleagues have not only felt geographically separated, but isolated.

Chris McKeen/Stuff After two years of missing people, missing things, and missing out, it’s time for New Zealand to step back out into the big, wide world.

Now, with the Government announcing plans to immediately do away with both MIQ and self-isolation requirements for double-vaccinated people arriving from overseas, it seems those days are in the past.

This week, Aotearoa is taking its first steps towards global reconnection. And while many will argue this could have happened much sooner, many more will agree it’s better late than never.

Yesterday, the borders opened to Kiwis living in Australia. And for the first time in seven months – when the trans-Tasman bubble burst after just 95 days – they have been able to return home without needing to secure a spot in MIQ.

Chris McKeen/Stuff While many will argue the end of MIQ could have happened much sooner, many more will agree it’s better late than never.

Just minutes before the first quarantine-free flight touched down at Auckland Airport, the prime minister changed the game again, by removing the need for self-isolation for those double-vaccinated travellers who return a negative rapid antigen test (RAT) on arrival. The new rules take effect at midnight on Wednesday.

The day was no longer just about Kiwis moving home, or long-awaited family reunions. Suddenly, the prospect of business trips, holidaymakers, and international visitor dollars, came into focus.

The Government still plans to progressively remove travel restrictions throughout the year, but the timeline has been shoved forward, given the fast-moving community spread of the Omicron variant and ongoing public pressure.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Forced isolation requirements have been a feature of life for the past two years, and just like that, they’re gone (if you’re vaccinated).

By Friday – the new date for when the gates open to Kiwis travelling home from the rest of the world – self-isolation will no longer be necessary.

But if the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that the virus is unpredictable. While all signs point to the remaining border restrictions melting away, that’s reliant on the public health system holding its own, and a more widespread supply of RATs.

The arrival of a new variant or a winter wave, which puts pressure on hospitals, could just as quickly bring the return of some kind of border regime.

The past couple of months have seen a significant change in our pandemic experience. From virtually no community cases, through to almost 15,000 a day.

This change has required both a shift in border policies and a mental shift for all Kiwis. For many, the new phase has been disorientating, if not scary. And both Government policies and New Zealand’s frame of mind have been slow to adapt. But with this new era comes exciting prospects.

Aside from the long-awaited reunions, New Zealand’s reconnection with the global economy will add another layer of optimism – something Kiwis need right now.

SUPPLIED Unvaccinated travellers will still need to go into an MIQ facility – for now. But the vast majority of those flying into NZ in the coming days and months will not have to go into MIQ or self-isolate.

There’s no doubt the MIQ system has been a crucial factor in New Zealand’s largely successful response to Covid-19. But forced isolation for incoming travellers has now run its course.

The border changes will be witnessed most acutely at Auckland Airport in the coming days and weeks. Yesterday, scenes were as expected: tears, laughter, embraces – and this is just the beginning. This week alone, 10,000 New Zealanders will arrive in the country, compared to just 3000 in all of December.

