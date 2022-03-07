Language Matters: A good story is not always a true story

Laurie Bauer is emeritus professor of linguistics at Victoria University of Wellington, where he taught for 40 years. He is the author of more than 20 books on language topics, and winner of the 2017 Royal Society of New Zealand’s Humanities/Aronui medal.

OPINION: There are some widespread myths about words and pronunciations. Even if they are not historically correct, they have a life of their own, and are interesting in their own right.

Sirloin. The story: An English king (which king varies according to the version of the tale you hear – Henry VIII, James I, Charles II: but the use of the word predates Charles, and it’s all fiction anyway) was so delighted when served this cut of beef, that he drew out his sword and knighted it on the spot. The spelling with SIR at the beginning seems to reflect this story, because we would otherwise expect SUR, since the word comes from the ancestor of modern French surlonge, ‘‘the upper part of the loin’’, derived from the same Latin form as our lumbar, though not usually used of beef in French.

Sarah Lee In her novel Wolf Hall, Hilary Mantel set the origins of the word hocus pocus about a century earlier than the first written attestation of it found by the Oxford English Dictionary.

Hocus pocus. The story: During the Reformation, the Protestants made fun of the Catholic mass, and in particular did not like the notion of transubstantiation. The words of the Latin Mass Hoc est enim corpus meum ‘’for this is my body’’ were garbled as hocus pocus. This version of the story is repeated in Hilary Mantel’s celebrated novel Wolf Hall. However, Mantel sets the origins of the word about a century earlier than the first written attestation of it found by the Oxford English Dictionary.

While such a long delay is possible, it seems unlikely that such a good joke should have been avoided in print for so long. Furthermore, for the Oxford English Dictionary, the first usage – and assumed origin – is as the name of a juggler (we might today call him a stage magician), who used mock Latin in performing his tricks; hocus pocus is only subsequently used to mislead the audience or suggest mysterious powers. The word hoax seems to have the same origin. The story does not seem to arise until the 18th century.

The Spanish ‘lisp’. The story: In modern Castilian Spanish, the letters C (before I or E) and Z are pronounced rather like the English TH in thin. Plaza, for example, is pronounced platha. The story is that there was once a Spanish king (not named, this is fiction, remember!) who had a lisp, and therefore couldn’t say the [s] sound. His courtiers, not wanting him to be seen as odd, adopted the “lisp” themselves, and so it passed into Spanish. There are varieties of Spanish (eg in Latin America) which do not have this sound.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Laurie Bauer: ‘’It would be a strange person who produced a lisp for an [s] sound when it was written C or Z but no lisp for the same sound when it was written S.’’

Again, this is a nice story, often repeated in classes for people learning Spanish, even if it is a story of very different kind from the two outlined above. It cannot be true. First of all, there is only one Spanish king known to have had a lisp, Pedro, and he lived 200 years before the sound became normal in Castile.

Second, modern Castilian has not only this th-sound, but also an [s] sound. It would be a strange person who produced a lisp for an [s] sound when it was written C or Z but no lisp for the same sound when it was written S. For instance, why would anyone lisp in ciento ‘’a hundred’’ but not lisp for siento ‘’I feel’’? Third, as we can trace the [s] sound and the th-sound back to differences in Vulgar Latin, there is no need to invent kings.

A good story is a good story, but we should not always assume that a good story is a true story.

Language Matters is a fortnightly column on all things language. Readers are invited to send questions for the authors to opinion@stuff.co.nz. Not all questions will be answered.