Putin's war pushes NZ Government into giving New Zealand's foreign policy a realpolitik edge

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaks on the Russia Sanctions Bill as its introduced into the House to be urgently passed on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

OPINION: Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine has finally pushed the Labour Government into doing what it has so far avoided, breaking free of the United Nations sanctions regime.

And with the move, first to sanction Russia directly through urgently-passed law on Wednesday, and second to legislate a broader unilateral sanctions regime, comes a significant shift in New Zealand’s foreign policy and an acknowledgement that multilateralism has failed.

It’s a stark change in tone for a Government which just a year ago promised to “lean in” to international institutions. And, if poorly handled, there could have some serious ramifications for the country – because sanctions aren’t always a one-way street.

New Zealand’s foreign policy establishment has long espoused the worth of multilateralism, or the practice of engaging with international institutions for common causes. There’s power in numbers, the post-World War international order has plainly served our interests, and it acts as a diplomatic safeguard – reducing the chance that New Zealand gets pushed around by the bigger powers either out of retaliation or coercion.

John Minchillo/AP Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speaks during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, on Monday, February 28.

READ MORE:

* Government to pass law urgently to freeze Russian assets, close New Zealand airspace and waters to Russian aircraft and vessels

* 'The blatant act of a bully': Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta condemns Russia's invasion at UN

* Cabinet considers prohibiting Russian investment in New Zealand



In her inaugural speech as foreign minister a year ago, Nanaia Mahuta promised to “lean in” to these institutions as New Zealand relied on them “to voice our views on important issues”.

This preference for the large international institutions partially explains the resistance to legislating an autonomous sanctions regime. This Labour Government has twice shot down an autonomous sanctions bill, favouring existing legislation which only allowed sanctions agreed to by the UN Security Council.

Such regimes have been used for much of a decade by the United States and Canada, and more recently by Europe and Australia to single out regimes or individuals such as democracy-busting Chinese officials in Hong Kong and Myanmar’s military junta.

New Zealand’s reluctance has caused some consternation in Wellington’s diplomatic circles; you don’t had to travel far to hear murmuring about the Government’s unwillingness to also consider such a tool.

It is part of a broader view that New Zealand can struggle to grasp the reality of events. Another example: the Government’s strict border restrictions throughout most of the pandemic have been hard to understand for the Europeans, for instance, who find the idea of raising borders unfathomable.

Beneath the principled reason not to buy into a regime of autonomous sanctions was a fear the Government has not readily acknowledged – China.

It might be OK to sanction Russia today, as New Zealand’s trade with the petro-state is limited and its invasion of Ukraine beyond abhorrent, but what if we are asked, or pressured by our partners such as the United States, to sanction China in years to come?

Markus Schreiber/AP A woman puts her head in her hands as she sits on a cot in a shelter, set up for displaced persons fleeing Ukraine, inside a school gymnasium in Przemysl, Poland, on Tuesday, March 8.

Such a scenario is a realistic possibility: the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, and Canada have already sanctioned Chinese officials over the abuse of the Uyghur minority in China’s western Xinjiang province. And the retaliation from New Zealand’s largest trading partner could be hugely economically damaging.

The conundrum has revealed something of an irony within New Zealand’s so-called “independent” foreign policy. It implies there’s a lack of confidence in New Zealand being able to truly act in its independent interests, if given a tool which allows independent action.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine could not be ignored, and all these considerations had to be cast aside. But nonetheless the possible cost of New Zealand shifting its sanctions regime remains.

Sanctions could be met with a response, and if poorly judged the response could vastly outweigh the benefit of making what is mostly a symbolic statement.

Supplied Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council, in Geneva, last week.

Mahuta appears to be cognisant of this, referring to sanctions as a tool of “last resort" and saying any broader sanctions regime would need to “educate the New Zealand public about the dual-impact of invoking a sanctions regime, because it's not one-way”.

“It has the potential to be a two-way impact."

And there are signs the Government is looking to stamp New Zealand’s foreign policy brand on the promised sanctions regime.

Though the Russia Sanctions law debated in the House on Wednesday mostly resembled the old, rejected autonomous sanctions bill, it included a new clause: “Absence of sufficient United Nations Security Council action.”

The clause is a threshold for the laying of sanctions, and the minister must be satisfied the UN Security Council will not act in response to a threat to peace, due to a member of the council wielding its veto.

It’s a threshold tied to the very failure which caused the Government to change a long-held position. And in this case, it’s a line that’s already been crossed.