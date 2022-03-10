China: A development partner to the Pacific region

Dr Wang Xiaolong is the Chinese ambassador to New Zealand

OPINION: Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of Pacific Island countries held a meeting on the margin of the Apec Leaders’ Meeting in Port Moresby in November 2018.

I was a witness to the event and it left me with deep and lasting impressions. The leaders then decided to elevate the mutual relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership featuring mutual respect and common development.

In October last year, State Councillor Wang Yi and relevant Pacific Island countries foreign ministers launched a regular meeting mechanism.

Over the years, China has deepened economic and trade relations with countries worldwide, including most regional countries. While increasing imports from Pacific Island countries, China helps them build infrastructure such as roads, ports, and airports, within the framework of South-South co-operation, to improve people’s livelihoods and strengthen their development capabilities.

Developing the economy and improving lives are the top priorities for Pacific countries. As a fellow developing country, China feels deeply and dearly the Pacific Island countries’ aspirations towards development and has responded positively to their wishes for economic and trade co-operation.

Supplied China’s ambassador Wang Xiaolong: ‘’China is working with the Pacific region on climate change, the single biggest security threat faced by the region.’’

China and the Pacific Island Countries respect and support each other. Since the outbreak of Covid, the two sides have supported each other broadly and China has delivered PPEs, vaccines, and medicines and provided funding in support of the region’s Covid-19 response.

When China makes a commitment, it delivers. Last year, the China-Pacific Island Countries Emergency Supplies Reserve was set up as an outcome of the first China-Pacific Island Countries foreign ministers’ meeting. Thanks to that, China has managed to provide the Solomon Islands and Tonga with Covid vaccines and essential supplies to help them tide over the difficulties.

China is working with the Pacific region on climate change, the single biggest security threat faced by the region. The establishment of the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Change Cooperation Center last year has added to the tool-box to address this common challenge.

While developing the relations with the Pacific Island countries, China never interferes in their internal affairs, nor imposes its own will on them. On the contrary, we believe that all countries are equal regardless of size and always adopt an approach of respect and sincerity.

China never pursues the so-called ‘’debt trap’’ diplomacy. In fact, we try to help the Pacific Island Countries avoid the ‘‘underdevelopment trap’’. Not a single country has suffered debt distress because it borrows from China.

Lice Monovo/Stuff Navua Hospital in Fiji was built with Chinese money.

China’s grants, and the concessional loans and debt restructuring packages offered by China on terms comparable to developed countries and international financial institutions, have helped the recipients enhance their long-term development capabilities and overcome various challenges, including their capacity to address the debt burdens.

China does not engage in geopolitical expansion and competition, or claim ‘‘backyards’’ and ‘’spheres of influence’’, and has never targeted any third party when developing relations with other countries, including Pacific Island countries.

If there is ‘’militarisation’’ in the region, that is definitely not attributable to China. On the contrary, China cherishes open regionalism and is ready to work with all countries and organisations to contribute to the region’s peace, stability, and development. In the same vein, China’s relations and co-operation with relevant countries should not be hamstrung by any third party.

Sovereignty and territorial integrity is among China’s core interest. The One-China principle, part of widely accepted international norms, is the political foundation and precondition for China to develop relations with other countries.

No attempt to challenge or undermine this principle can succeed, and any attempt to utilise the Taiwan issue to divide and destabilise this region will be opposed by most Pacific Island countries.

China respects New Zealand’s historical links and traditional influence in the region and is willing to strengthen communications and consultations with New Zealand on regional affairs.

China and New Zealand are critical bilateral partners to each other. The two countries could also partner with each other to support Pacific Island countries to deal with challenges and realise common development. I believe there is plenty of room for that to happen.