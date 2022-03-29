Winds of change could sweep new faces into Christchurch City Council

With local body elections due in October, Mike Yardley is predicting Christchurch ratepayers will vote for change.

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 15 years

OPINION: As the Lianne Dalziel-led council slides into its final six months in office, the winds of change are undeniably blowing through Christchurch.

There’s a distinct whiff of 2013 to the current Christchurch zeitgeist, with an outgoing mayor and sweeping change set to reshape the council table.

Back in 2013, alongside electing a newly-minted mayor, five of the incumbent councillors did not seek re-election, while a further four incumbents failed in their quest for a further term.

By any measure, Christchurch voters were hungry for personnel change, fresh leadership,and they duly routed the status quo.

It is highly conceivable that a similar seismic shift is going to be reprised on October 8.

Postal voting papers will arrive in people’s letterboxes in just over five months’ time, yet we already know that Lianne Dalziel, Andrew Turner and Anne Galloway will not be standing for re-election.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Mayor Lianne Dalziel, her deputy Andrew Turner and Halswell councillor Anne Galloway will not stand this election.

I believe you can add to that list Cr Catherine Chu, while Cr Jimmy Chen is being “politically encouraged” to call it a day, clearing the way for People’s Choice community board member Andrei

Moore to have a tilt at Hornby.

You can add to that list the open contest in Burwood, with incumbent councillor Phil Mauger vacating the ward to solely pursue the mayoralty.

So in similar fashion to 2013, that’s six personnel changes before that starting gun is even fired.

The more gripping question for political tragics like myself, is will we see a further four incumbents voted out in October, as we saw in 2013?

The ground intelligence indicates Phil Mauger’s mayoral campaign will be bolstered by a fleet of credible, established community figures, who will line up to challenge a variety of incumbent councillors in some strategic ward battles.

Nine years ago, Dalziel was swept into office with a supporting cast of councillors, ensuring there was a clear majority around the council table to drive the change she sought.

If Mauger’s mayoral quest is to be successful, along with his “back to basics” agenda for council, it’s pivotal he secures the like-minded voting power around the council table to get things done.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Phil Mauger’s campaign for change could be bolstered by a fleet of new faces set to take on existing councillors.

Expect his full informal ground force of council ward candidates to declare their intentions by May. Paul Lonsdale is one such ally, taking aim at Halswell, after the narrowest of losses in 2019 to Galloway.

Innes promises to deliver a barn-stormer with independent candidate Ali Jones going head-to-head against the incumbent People’s Choice councillor, Pauline Cotter.

Back in 2013, Jones and Cotter were running mates, waging a joint ticket campaign in the old Shirley-Papanui ward structure, ushering both of them onto council.

Cotter has reconfirmed to me that she will fight hard for re-election against Jones.

“I have built solid connections with the community and my constituents, for whom I have been a strong advocate. I believe I have every chance of being successfully re-elected.”

After standing down as a councillor in 2016, Jones is clearly reenergised and relishing a fresh crack at council. Chiming with Mauger’s “brass tacks” mayoral mantra, Jones says “we have to spend smarter, screwing down spending and ensuring ratepayers money is spent on essentials and on getting the basics right.”

But pumping the ratepayer for $3m to breathe life into the floundering Edgeware outdoor pool project jarringly contradicts with her aspiration for renewed fiscal discipline.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Innes councillor Pauline Cotter is set to go head-to-head with one time ally Ali Jones, who has a different approach to the city's public transport strategy.

Don’t expect it to be a flashpoint on the hustings, because Jones and Cotter have been lock-step in their decade-long pursuit of realising this pet project. Unlike Cotter who has been a staunch proponent of the Cranford St bus lane trial, Jones wants that pesky section of Cranford St liberated as a four-lane peak hour commuter route, forthwith.

The direct bus services via Cranford St between Waimakariri and the city have spectacularly failed to win over converts.

Despite the cheap fares and impressive journey times, fewer than 2% of Waimakakriri commuters go by bus. Jones has hitched her wagon to the commuter rail campaign.

But how can this inordinately more expensive public transport option, coupled with inferior journey times, financially stack up as viable proposition?

It’s a sure-bet that the mode-shift crusade will arouse intense passions on the election trail, not just in Innes, but across the city.