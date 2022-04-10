The Ardern govt has achieved close to nothing outside of Covid

Damien Grant is an Auckland business owner, a member of the Taxpayers’ Union and a regular opinion contributor for Stuff, writing from a libertarian perspective.

OPINION: I felt a twinge of nostalgia watching the Prime Minister giving her post-Cabinet press conference last week, with the backdrop of the New Zealand flag and the now compulsory sign-language interpreter.

These interpreters are a curious addition to the theatre of politics. They create a particular sense of urgency around the delivery of the message.

Maybe that was necessary during the height of the pandemic, when the Prime Minister was placing the country under house arrest and a terrified populace was cowered into submission. But it isn’t true now and it hasn’t been for a year.

Yet, there the interpreter remains, even as the number of live viewers has declined so dramatically that post-cabinet news conferences struggle to compete with my YouTube marketing videos for numbers.

Even Dr Bloomfield appears reluctant to join the Prime Minister on stage for a repeat of their hit 2020 performances.

Back then it seemed to matter. Now it has the ring of a Culture Club farewell tour playing to shambolic dive bars while still dreaming of the packed stadiums of yesteryear.

The residents of these shaky islands are no longer interested in case numbers, hospitalisations and the number of ICU beds. Most of us stopped following the Covid rules well before the restrictions were relaxed.

This is a problem for the Government. Ardern has been defined by the pandemic. She is our Covid queen and many voters will always have a special place in their hearts for her. I feel much the same way about Richie McCaw for the magnificence of that single game against the French at Eden Park in 2011.

This administration has the feeling of a dead-man-walking. New Zealand has tuned out. Money, interest and attention has now turned towards Messrs Luxon and Seymour, as there is now a sense of inevitability about a change of government.

Here is my take: Outside of Covid, this administration has a terrible record. Inequality, if you care about that metric, has deteriorated. The only way a working family can now obtain a house is through inheritance. We are toiling longer, with unemployment having fallen, but the wages being earned are worth less thanks to inflation.

Few things better define the Ardern government than the Auckland Harbour cycle path. Announced with great fanfare then quietly forgotten. KiwiBuild, the Provincial Growth Fund, transparency, mental health funding and even the entire Well-Being budget framework have all fallen over.

Where legislation has been passed, it has created perverse outcomes. The poor now struggle to get credit, thanks to changes to the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act. The poor now have to pay more for their petrol cars, thanks to the tax on dirty petrol cars. The poor now struggle to cover the cost of groceries as prices rise faster than wages, thanks in part to changes to the mandate of the Reserve Bank away from a single focus on inflation.

Other than increasing benefits at nearly the rate of inflation, the Ardern Government has achieved close to nothing outside of Covid, and in many key areas the welfare of Kiwis has fallen.

If KiwiBuild and other programmes had been delivered, the electorate might have confidence that this Government had the ability to handle the new challenges facing New Zealand. This is not the case.

In the 2023 debates is it easy to see Luxon facing down the camera and asking an Opposition leader’s favourite question: “Are you better off today than you were six years ago?”

Not all of this is Ardern’s fault. Her agenda was derailed by the pandemic and the paucity of competence within her caucus from which to draw talent. There are only so many portfolios you can force onto Chris Hipkins before he loses focus and begins to bait pregnant journalists trapped in Kabul.

There are still a few big projects on the books. The Fair Pay Agreements and unemployment insurance may become law by the next election, but if the past performance is any guide these reforms will not be well-designed and be implemented badly.

It is a mistake, however, to write off Ardern. She has not been tested in either of the last two elections. We do not know how this prime minister will perform when the barbarians are at the gate. She remains popular and is one of the most impressive political operators we have seen, and is a master of both the parliamentary and media arenas.

Luxon may yet falter, and Ardern has the better of him at Parliament’s question time.

However, the fundamental problem remains. This government and this prime minister are tainted with a perception of incompetence. Ardern herself seems stuck in her role as the manager of the pandemic and gives the impression she is unwilling to relinquish it.

If Labour wants to re-invent itself, it seems improbable they can do so with their current leader.

They will not fire her, of course. The caucus will show Ardern more loyalty than she demonstrated to Louisa Wall. If there is to be a changing of the guard, the Prime Minister must elect to leave of her own volition. For the good of her party, she should consider doing so.

A new leader gives Labour an opportunity for re-invention and the chance to convince a sceptical electorate that they are a party focused on the economy, on infrastructure, on inflation, on anything other than Covid. And they need a prime minister who voters believe has the ability and the steel to deliver.

Enoch Powell infamously declared that all political careers end in failure. This isn’t true. Some voluntarily leave the stage at the peak of their authority and mana.

Perhaps it is wise for the Prime Minister to leave her people wanting more, than wait for them to ungratefully and reluctantly cast her aside.