My uncle's assisted dying: 'I'm off... I can't believe my luck'

Jenny Nicholls is a Waiheke-based writer and columnist

OPINION: When friends popped in to see my Uncle Geoff one Friday in late March, he seemed happier than he had been in months.

“Lucky you didn’t come tomorrow!” he said.

Geoff did not expect to be home on Saturday afternoon. Not in the usual sense, anyway.

“I’m doing a runner,” as he told me. “I’m off.”

Uncle Geoff had terminal cancer, and was, to his friends’ and family’s grief, eligible for what his daughter Ursula called an “end of life injection” after two attempts at chemo. His life, the family say, might have been saved by a colonoscopy.

Geoff had no doubts about his choice of exit. “I can’t believe my luck,” he told me. “I feel like I’m on the Titanic, and a lifeboat has come just for me.”

I spoke to him for around 40 minutes, on what turned out to be his last day. And what a life it had been, much of it lived in a small North Island rural town.

“I’ve had a dream run,” he said. “I only met one real ratbag the whole time. Well… maybe two.”

He called his cancer “the firing squad”.

Born in 1945, Uncle Geoff – my father’s younger brother – left school at 15 after telling his principal that his teacher was so bad “it was either him or me”. It was a typical Geoff move. He was gutsy and funny, smart, kind and pragmatic to the end – his integrity bone deep.

If Geoff left his high school on his own terms, he left his life the same way. At his farewell – this being Uncle Geoff, it was more of a ‘smoko’ than a wake or formal funeral, with no speeches, just yarns – the surrounding streets were clogged with cars. Making and keeping friends was another of his talents. He was good at the important stuff.

Like being a father. He taught his eldest daughter, Louise, to drive a digger when she was at primary school; dads don’t get much better than that. “Dad was… the best dad you could imagine,” my cousin Ursula told me. The family – his beloved wife, Margaret, and adult children Louise, Anton, and Ursula – are all close.

“As for the final injection, we backed him all the way,” she said.

Geoff’s last days on earth were busy. As well as the walk-ins, he chatted to 30 or so friends and family on the phone or Zoom, including my brother Geoff (named after him), who told me he talked about all the changes he would miss – AI, humans on Mars, quantum computing. Uncle Geoff joked about climate change, and how these technologies might not happen if there wasn’t a world for them to happen in.

“He seemed to be looking forward to [the injection]. He was obviously trying to put us at ease,” brother Geoff told me later. “It is kind of sad that he was worrying about us, but that was how he was.”

Knowing you are talking to a beloved person for the last time is almost unbearably poignant and surreal.

“There was a moment,” my sister Anita told me, “when our conversation naturally ended, and we had a sense that he didn’t want to finish the conversation. So we talked a bit more.”

On Geoff’s last day, the family were told that the drugs for his injection had been assembled. Ursula took the call. Her father’s death had been booked three days later, on Monday evening, but, she was told, if her father wanted to go sooner – after reassuring the state (once again – there is a lot of paperwork involved) that he knew his own mind, and that this was his own decision – that was fine.

“It was hard. Going into his room and telling him the drugs had arrived. I told him we weren’t ready for it just yet. Not today.”

But her father was keen to get started on his ‘one-way trip’, one he described to family members as a “well-deserved holiday” that he wouldn’t be returning from.

He received the injection which ended his life the next morning.

It had been just 19 days since the family’s first phone call to the Ministry of Health’s 0800 ‘Assisted Dying’ number. (Uncle Geoff joked to me that “they get a lot of tyre-kickers”.)

“Although, obviously, we would have liked Dad to live much longer, I thought the whole process was wonderful,” Ursula told me. “[The medical staff we spoke to] were amazing – so respectful and polite.”

Her father’s decision to use the service, she says, was not made because of problems with his palliative care, which the family was ‘mostly happy’ with. He hated being in hospital; and, having been fit and powerful all his life, he hated not being able to shower himself.

“We all had some really great quality time,” Ursula said. “We knew when he was going, so we were able to say goodbye to him, and tell him that we loved him.”

Supplied Jenny Nicholls: “If Geoff left his high school on his own terms, he left his life the same way.”

To my surprise, I found myself laughing in that last phone call to Uncle Geoff – although at one point I was too choked with tears to talk. He sensed what lay behind my abrupt silence. “I hope [the doctor] doesn’t get hit by an asteroid on his way here,” he said mischievously. This made me cackle so hard a wood pigeon fell out of the nikau tree next to me as if it had been hit by a stone.

“Anita is dying to talk to you,” I said, instantly regretting my choice of words.

“Great, put her on,” roared Uncle Geoff happily.

“See you,” I said.

“Yes, see you,” said Geoff.

Assisted dying may be a sensitive topic for some people. People can call or text 1737 for free to speak to a trained counsellor at any time.