Unkeen men: Why we need more blokes to read books

Ben Brown is the inaugural Te Awhi Rito Reading Ambassador. The role focuses on advocacy and education around the importance of literature, reading and books to wellbeing more generally.​​​​​

OPINION: Last year, 85 out of every 100 adult New Zealanders (18 years and over) read, or started to read, at least one book. Nearly 3.4 million of us, if you want to put a number on it.

Across the adult population, that’s about 120,000 fewer than 2017. The stats strongly suggest that those new non-readers are men.

In New Zealand, there is a slowly increasing number of boys who have never read an ‘’actual’’ book.

Between 2017 and the recent release of Read NZ Te Pou Muramura’s National Reading Survey, the number of Kiwi blokes reading books dropped from 84 per cent to 79 per cent. Over that time, the number of women beneath the long white cloud who read remained at 91 per cent.

Non-reading men outnumber non-reading women by more than two to one and the ranks are growing by around 30,000 unkeen men a year. (Non-reading refers only to books.)

What’s more, a lot of those fellas aren’t going to lose a moment of sleep over that. I know men my own age who happily claim the apparent distinction of never having read an ‘’actual’’ book.

‘’Too busy for that sorta carry-on, mate,’’ they tell me. They’ve built purposeful lives with hard work, vigour and energy, and they’re driven to keep doing it.

These men consider their skill sets entirely adequate and sufficient to their needs. Their own and only ‘’book’’ resides within as a personal store of accumulated knowledge, wisdom and real-world experience. Their story serves them well enough, they know exactly how it goes and how it will end, which is the imperative. If life deviates from that path, however, they risk becoming lost in a maze of unfamiliarity.

Given the trend, there is a slowly increasing number of boys, who are not quite men, who have never read an ‘’actual’’ book in all their teen years. Nor will they, perhaps ever, because nobody showed them how.

Getty Images Reading opens doors to envisaging anything our mind is able to conjure, says Ben Brown.

They have a different preoccupation – they are recognisably deprived, distinguishable by disadvantage. ‘’Not enough of anything’’ guarantees limited opportunities and lowered expectations. The stories they are told often do not end happily. They are already lost in a maze, though many of them don’t know it yet.

These young men are more often Māori. Their ancestors were navigators; in a sense, these rangatahi are navigators too but no-one told them the story of the stars, how to read the sea or sense the wind. They do not know the tales of origin, the pūrakau that gives them place and meaning. The narrative offered them did not begin with whakapapa but, rather, an imposition of others’ perceptions of them.

When the story in which you find yourself casts you as the villain or fool, there’s a better than even chance you’ll find a way to play one or the other. That’s what navigators do. They find a way.

And therein lies the hope. If you found a way into the wrong story, there’s a chance you can find your way out again. All you need is the right story or storyteller to guide you.

Across the board, regardless of tribe, colour or temperament, these non-reading almost-men see little or no reading or writing instruction at home; school only offers myriad ways to feel stupid. Sometimes books are even forbidden; one kid I know of through my youth justice mahi was threatened with the bash ‘’if I find you with a f...ing book in this house!’’

Perhaps I would never have met that kid if his dad had said, ‘’Hey son, I want to read you a story …’’

Stories have framed the human condition with memory, deed and imagery all the way from the cave, out into the cosmos riding in imagined machines. Billionaires are now working on building these machines – inspired by stories. Story unlocks human potential by revealing what we are capable of.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Poet and writer Ben Brown: ‘’When human experience is presented artfully within a story our imagination fires up and our memory files it away for future reference. Memory builds a mind.’’

When human experience is presented artfully within a story our imagination fires up and our memory files it away for future reference. Memory builds a mind. Stories build human imagination, and a good thing too. Without the capacity to remember and imagine, humans would’ve been dead ducks well before they were sapiens.

The more we grow, the more our perceptions are refined, the more our stories come to mean and our imagination renders. This positive feedback loop leads unerringly to human language with every possible elaboration of meaning able to be expressed and, in so doing, giving us the superpower of infinite application.

Our superpower is not language alone (however mighty). Our superpower is the application of imagination to the process of story, whereby we are able to envisage anything our mind is able to conjure. Brains only improve by exposure to the unfamiliar terrain of a story it has yet to process.

To you blokes who’ve never read an ‘’actual’’ book in your life, treat your brain, discover our superpower and read at least one book that will reveal to you something you’ve never ever known. If you have a son, read it to him as well.