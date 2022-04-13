Mandatory union deals will weaken our economy

The Labour Government is looking to help employees such as cleaners and support workers to negotiate better pay with their employers.

Paul Goldsmith is the National Party Workplace Relations & Safety spokesperson

OPINION: Forget the misleading name: Fair Pay Agreements are not about better pay and conditions for Kiwi workplaces, they are about imposing mandatory union deals on Kiwi workplaces.

Legislation introduced to Parliament last week will give negotiators in Wellington or Auckland the power to create a single one-size-fits-all set of pay, terms and conditions for entire industries and occupations nationwide.

Our workplaces are facing high inflation, worker shortages, huge uncertainty over international trade, squeezed margins and rapid changes in technology and consumer behaviour following the disruptions of Covid lockdowns.

At the very time that workplaces need to be more flexible and agile than ever, the agreements will do the exact opposite: impose conditions on businesses that have little or nothing to do with the unique situations they face.

Abigail Dougherty “But, whatever Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood might tell you, improved productivity is not the focus of his fair pay agreements,” writes Paul Goldsmith.

There is no choice involved, either for workers or businesses operators. Once the unions reach the required threshold of one in ten workers in an industry or sector (or 1000 workers, whichever is fewer!), the process will commence.

Whether a deal can be agreed in negotiations between union and business representatives, or it is determined by the Employment Relations Authority, the agreement will apply to everyone.

A cleaning company in Timaru or an engineering company in Gisborne – or their employees – may have no association with the negotiators, or interest in being involved, but they will be bound by the deal.

It will limit the ability of Kiwis to agree working conditions that suit them, their lifestyles, their priorities and their wishes. Not everyone agrees that “government knows best”.

The deals are a dream for the unions which is why Labour has been promising them to union bosses since at least 2017. For National, the key question is whether these mandatory union deals will make our economy stronger. Our clear view is that they won’t.

For the past 30 years New Zealand has enjoyed flexible labour markets, and that has been one of the key ingredients of our relative success. Instead of the high unemployment we suffered in the 1970s and 1980s, the New Zealand economy has created huge numbers of jobs in recent decades.

Mark Mitchell/pool In government, Labour has focused almost entirely on the redistribution of our incomes, writes Paul Goldsmith.

We have the third-highest employment rate in the OECD, at around 79 per cent. Flexible labour markets have made it easier for people to enter and exit the workforce.

In government, Labour has focused almost entirely on the redistribution of our incomes – through higher unemployment benefits, a much higher minimum wage, more entitlements and now through these mandatory union deals.

But there also has to be a plan to grow a larger economy, so we can pay for it and so that all New Zealanders feel that they’re getting ahead. That comes down primarily to improving our productivity.

Although improving productivity is very challenging, especially for the small businesses that predominate in our economy, the ingredients are clear. Modern infrastructure, an operating environment that encourages investment in technology and intellectual property, consistent government policy, regulatory restraint and access to skilled workers.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Paul Goldsmith: “For National, the key question is whether these mandatory union deals will make our economy stronger. Our clear view is that they won’t.”

But, whatever Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood might tell you, improved productivity is not the focus of his fair pay agreements. The advice he received warned they could do the opposite.

As the Treasury has noted, not only had there been little work done to establish what problem the agreements are attempting to fix, “the proposed system could make structural changes to the labour market and have negative effects on worker conditions, employment, and productivity”.

Rather than tackle these hard issues, we see a government indulging in its ideological wish list, to strengthen the union movement through a return to centralised bargaining.

The only sustainable path to higher incomes is the hard work of creating a more productive and competitive economy. These agreements will do the opposite.