All broken up about what's happening to my bottles

Joe Bennett is an award-winning Lyttelton-based writer, columnist and playwright

OPINION: Miffed is the word, I think. Not enraged. Nor yet saddened. Just miffed. Miffed to have learned what happens to my bottles.

I am a committed drinker but a less committed eco-warrior. I will crawl over broken bottles to get to full ones, but I will save a planet from ecological collapse only if it doesn't put me to any trouble. Which is why I have appreciated the council's recycling service.

For years now I have been placing bottles in my recycling bin, taking care not to break them, and then, every second Wednesday, trundling the great beast down my drive to await the saintly bin men.

And it pleased me, in a low-temperature way, as I sipped my Côtes du Rhône of an evening, to think that I was part of a virtuous circle. I saw the bottles as railway carriages shuttling between drinker and vintner, constantly filled, emptied and refilled. For glass is a wonder. Chemically inert it can be washed and reused a thousand times without detriment. Indeed, I'd been recycling so long I might even have opened the same bottle twice. My ecological conscience was as clear as a nun's wimple.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch households could end up wrangling four bins, amid push for separate glass recycling

* Christchurch residents urged not to stockpile recycling, including glass

* Resident threatens protest at council building over 'ear piercing' glass recycling centre

* Christchurch a broken backdrop for Joe Bennett's first novel



But now it seems I was deceived. My bottles don't come round again as bottles. Nor yet do they come round again as glass. Indeed, they don't come round again at all. Instead, they're crushed and mixed with shingle to form the substrate of motorways.

Now, as I understand it, the point of recycling is to keep stuff out of landfill. The difference between a landfill and the substrate of a motorway is not a hell of a lot. Have I been sold a pup?

Of course the crushed glass means that a certain quantity of shingle does not need to be dug up, which is a gain of sorts. But an equivalent quantity of silicate sand does need to be dug up, mixed with an alkali and heated to 1700 degrees to make replacement bottles. Bottles that will supply me once then go straight to the motorway. The net gain to the cause of global sustainability would seem to be zilch.

Is it beyond the wit of man to do better? When I was a kid there was a brand of fizz called Corona that came in glass bottles with a deposit of threepence. To find an empty Corona bottle was as good as finding a coin. Off to the sweet shop you went.

(The sweet shop had a backyard stacked with empties. The fence was not especially tall. Matt Marchant, who had the looks of a cherub, the athleticism of a gibbon and the conscience of a shark, would regularly shin over it, seize a couple of bottles then saunter round the front to redeem them. But that is by the by.)

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Joe Bennett: “I will crawl over broken bottles to get to full ones, but I will save a planet from ecological collapse only if it doesn't put me to any trouble.”

How hard would it be to have a similar scheme with wine bottles? We fat old men would pay a dollar more for our Côtes du Rhône, a dollar we'd get back by just returning the empty. And, if we were too rich or indolent to bother, there would be any number of girl guides or rugby clubs who'd be keen to bother for us and pocket the bucks.

Of course, it would be quite a logistic exercise returning bottles from drinker to vintner, but logistic exercises are what authorities are good at. As it stands it seems that the council is as uncommitted to sustainability as I am, that they're happy to be thought to be doing more than they actually are. I realise that couldn't possibly be so, but I still feel miffed.