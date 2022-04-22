It's time for New Zealand to ditch its unfriendly attitude toward dogs

OPINION: Like a lot of people in the past two years, I went out and bought a pandemic puppy.

In the past, every spare cent and every lick of leave would be spent travelling overseas. But with borders closed, and countless workdays spent sitting in the dining room office, the time seemed right to find a new best friend.

Enter Mo, a cheeky, bubbly, energetic and hypoallergenic goldendoodle.

Now nearing two years old, Mo travels everywhere with me. He’s always excited to jump in the car and strap into his seatbelt. If I dare leave him at home, I’m sure to hear all about it.

RYAN ANDERSON/STUFF Pet owner Sam Kim is opening up a new restaurant in Auckland - but the food isn't for people, it's for dogs.

The only problem is, the vast majority of places we go don’t want Mo.

City streets are extremely unwelcoming to dogs. Cafes will kick your canine to the kerb and shops will shoo you away. Public transport is a no-no with Fido, unless you lug a pet carrier with you. Beaches are out of bounds for most months of the year, and parks are pretty much pooch-free.

Even outside the city, many of New Zealand’s best walks and hikes are strictly dog-free. You can understand when it’s the Tongariro Crossing, less so when it’s the Mākara Beach walkway.

It makes a stark contrast to those pre-pandemic days of overseas travel. Dogs were welcomed almost anywhere you went.

Ben Strang/Stuff Ben Strang took Mo on a campervan holiday, but found some campgrounds banned dogs, and walkways were largely dog-free.

I have numerous memories of taking a seat for an espresso in the heart of Italy, and seeing a cavalier king charles calmly contemplating in the corner.

Wander through a supermarket in France and you might find a beagle staring down the baguettes, and at an adidas store in Germany a man was trying on some sneakers while his schnauzer huffed in disagreement.

In London, I crammed on to the tube with thousands of others, including half a dozen dogs. In the United States I flew from Las Vegas to LA, and was slightly shocked to see a woman carrying her pomeranian in her hand luggage.

Dogs are part of the furniture throughout most of the rest of the world. They’re an accepted part of people’s everyday lives, and there is no shock or horror if you find a labrador queueing up at the local butchers with their human.

According to a 2020 survey, more than a third of New Zealand households have a dog, up from 28 per cent in 2015. That number is understood to have increased since the pandemic began.

That was just above the global average, and higher than many countries in Europe that are so welcoming to dogs.

So why are wider attitudes towards dogs in New Zealand so restrictive compared to other nations?

I’ve been at my local park with Mo, on a lead, and had someone angrily tell me to leave, that it was no place for dogs. I’ve had similar at Wellington’s Waitangi Park, a beautiful spot for a dog walk until a sweary stranger says you’re not welcome.

Ben Strang/Stuff People should be more accepting of dogs in public spaces.

When a place is dog-friendly, they stand out.

Mo is familiar with our local Mitre 10 Mega, which welcomes him into the store, and staff go out of their way to donate pats and chin rubs.

Some cafes are welcoming too, placing dog bowls outside and offering a dog treat with your meal. I’ve even had staff at a McDonald’s drive-thru offer a dog biscuit to my patient pooch on the passenger seat.

But these businesses are few and far between.

Don’t get me wrong, nobody likes to tip-toe around dog poo on the street. Nobody wants dog hair to float into your sandwich at a cafe, or for dog smell to waft into their nostrils while doing the dinner shopping.

But there are bad owners like there are inconsiderate smokers and groups of people who take up the whole footpath.

If it’s a people problem, don’t punish good owners, and good dogs.

It’s about time we let our cafes, shops, streets and walkways go to the dogs.