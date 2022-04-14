Bad vibes: lockdown's hit on Auckland's CBD

Mat Jorgenson, the owner of the Ding Dong Lounge in Auckland's central city, says many customers no longer attend his bar due to crime rates. He's had staff seriously assaulted and hospitalised.

OPINION: An enduring concern of the eclectic mix of regulars on Auckland’s historic Karangahape Road is whether the grungy, artsy precinct has become too gentrified.

This week a perhaps surprising new voice joined the list of those worried the street is losing its edge. Property mogul Paul Reid, whose firm bought and renovated the historic St Kevins Arcade, outlined his position in a one-star online review of his tenant in the building, the underground music venue Whammy Bar.

‘’This used to be a cool punk rock dive bar,” he wrote, “you know punk anti establishment cool kinda vibe ... now there’s nothing more punk rock than ‘can I scan your vaccine pass please’ lol.’’

Grahame Cox/Stuff Paul Reid in his days as an actor on the TV soap Shortland Street.

Nonetheless punk purists like Reid, who once played a character on Shortland Street with spiky hair, should feel reassured. Two years of Covid-19 lockdowns have, if nothing else, done much to bring back the sense of urban frisson to “K Rd” which middle-aged property developers apparently so prize.

Some residents dubbed their neighbourhood “Hamsterdam” during August’s extended lockdown, from a storyline in TV crime drama The Wire where police turned a blind eye to drug enforcement in specific areas of the city.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Some residents dubbed Karangahape Road ‘’Hamsterdam” during last August’s extended lockdown, from a storyline in TV crime drama The Wire where police turned a blind eye to drug enforcement in specific areas of the city.

Down the road in Auckland’s CBD, figures released this week showed that reported crime was (for the second year in a row since the pandemic began) 30 per cent higher than in 2019. It’s a shocking enough increase, without even considering further details: the rate was relatively normal (for pre-Covid times) until the August lockdown, when it skyrocketed again.

And this increase in incidents was while there were far fewer people in the central city, because of absent office workers and students and no nightclubs or late-night bars, a locus for violence because of alcohol consumption. In other words, the chances of being a victim in the inner city became drastically higher.

Daylight fist fights, public drunkenness (including around picnic tables deployed by the council to make public spaces more liveable) and abuse became routine to the point of being unremarkable. The vibe, suffice to say, is not good.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ben Thomas: Social investment builds on the clunky but tried-and-tested informal algorithms the state has used for more than a century.

But not everyone is equally at risk. Retailers, particularly in convenience stores, report living with heightened anxiety. Vacant hotels and backpackers in the CBD have been repurposed since 2020, perhaps understandably, as emergency housing. While visitors to the inner city generally feel more unsafe than in the past, the brunt of the violence is almost certainly being felt by other vulnerable people.

Apart from news about these statistics, what’s interesting about the decline of downtown is how little attention it’s received. While National MP Nicola Willis’s fears about crime in Wellington stoked national debate, the centre of our largest city has remained mostly out of sight and out of mind.

In part that could simply be because, mostly vacated, the inner city is the last place where politicians would be scheduling photo opportunities or ribbon cuttings, and themselves remain largely oblivious.

Auckland’s shift to a “supercity” has given the Government further cover on this issue in a mayoral election year. It could have been expected to be a headline focus in the old days of Auckland City Council​.

However, the travails of the CBD do not loom quite as large for a unified Auckland, and the loosely National-aligned electoral machine in the Queen City has no organisational presence to speak of outside its central and eastern suburbs, and seems destined to lose in perpetuity to its better organised and wider-reaching Labour rivals.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Viv Beck is in a fight for survival to even be recognised as the second-place getter in Auckland’s mayoral race, writes Ben Thomas.

Centre-right establishment candidate Viv Beck, who is all too familiar with downtown as chief executive of the CBD business association Heart of the City, is in a fight for survival to even be recognised as the second-place getter.

The descent of parts of our largest city into something resembling lawlessness could be a problem that solves itself. Sedate crime figures before August suggest that, once (or at least, if) business as usual resumes downtown, crime will decrease. The first weeks of the orange alert level, announced on Wednesday and signalling the end of venue limits and a potential revival of hospitality and nightlife, will be significant.

The alternative is that more Aucklanders come face to face with what has happened to the city over the past six months, and the old has problems integrating with the new. In that case, the Government and embattled Police Minister Poto Williams could face significant pressure, to add to growing concerns about open gang violence around the country.

Much will depend on whether the reverse gentrification of the inner city is a fad, like a teeny-pop band from the early 2000s, or whether it is more permanent and the city has crossed the Rubicon.