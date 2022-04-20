Leaving family violence isn’t about ‘making good choices’, it's about having good options

After 11 years of recovery, Christchurch businesswoman Lisa Mead is able to share her experience of domestic abuse. She hopes she can help other people going through similar trauma. (Video first published on July 30, 2021)

Dr Natalie Thorburn is principal policy adviser at Women’s Refuge Ngā Whare Whakaruruhau o Aotearoa.

OPINION: Victims might have the ‘choice’ to end a relationship with an abusive partner, but they never have the ‘choice’ to stop the violence.

It's time to stop telling women to choose differently – it's insulting to hold them accountable for the violence perpetrated against them, which is the inevitable result of obscuring how violence shapes the options that a victim has or doesn’t have.

The latest remarks by a coroner in response to a young woman’s suicide are well-intentioned. They also clearly highlight the gaping chasm between the choices we expect victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) to make, and what options they can realistically choose from.

The coroner in this case begins by urging “women in abusive relationships to get help”. But IPV isn’t a natural disaster or an act of God. It’s perpetrated by someone (usually a man) who wants absolute power over a partner (usually a woman) and believes they are entitled to establish and use that power.

[In her report into Singh’s 2017 death, coroner Alexandra Cunninghame outlined evidence that her husband Narinder Singh was controlling and abusive – allegations that he denied.]

Power is not just taken from women who are victims, it is taken by the person carrying out a carefully orchestrated campaign of control over them. Yet the pronouncements that follow a woman’s death by homicide, or her death by suicide in the wake of destructive violence by the partner, always seem to be a judgment of what she did or did not do – in short, her choices while alive.

Conspicuously absent from these pronouncements lamenting the tragic losses of such “beautiful young women” is any equivalent plea to those with the power to prevent those deaths – the perpetrator of the violence and the bystanders to that perpetrator’s violence.

supplied The death of Tina Singh, left, with her husband Narinder Singh, has been ruled a suicide.

The coroner’s remarks imply that Tina Singh alone had the power to find safety. What that safety would actually look like is vaguely summarised as support for “women who find themselves in unhappy or violent relationships”.

Alert, alert: there’s that natural disaster again. Just like nobody is to blame for a high-magnitude quake, apparently violence just happens as part of the natural climate. Apparently it's nobody’s fault. Apparently the best we can do is advise women to pick up their grab and go kit, and “call for help” – which is what the coroner advised other young women in Tina’s situation should choose to do.

Just call for help. Call for help with the phone that she owned but which he (very helpfully) carried around for her, according to evidence given to the coroner? There is help out there, or so we are told. Help that is very likely inaccessible to someone who reportedly was not allowed to go out – the coroner cited evidence that she was kept isolated and rarely left her dwelling.

Normally, of course, the abused woman ‘could have’ called for help with the phone she wasn’t allowed to use. And then, normally, she ‘could have’ left the relationship, which would have involved leaving the house she wasn’t allowed to leave. The explanation, according to the coroner? Tina Singh “must not have known” that such easily accessible pathways to support from women’s organisations was possible.

According to research on suicide in New Zealand, not believing there is any other way out of a relationship with an abuser is a common antecedent to suicide attempts.

Intimate partner violence is never just physical. It would have involved the constant undermining of her physical integrity, connectedness, identity, dignity, and opportunities for self-determination. Yet the dominant stereotype prevails in the coroner’s comments – the victim is portrayed as not knowing better, possibly feeling ashamed, and being (understandably) quite lonely after moving countries.

These factors might well be true and influential in her decision to end her life. But it is profoundly unlikely that any were quite as compelling in her final decision as the constant and devastating spectre of her partner’s abuse.

It's deeply troubling how rapidly we backslide into the myth that ending family violence is about women’s choices – to stay or to leave, to access support, or not. The very nature of violence and coercion renders basic safety-seeking options impossible, or at least sporadically out of reach.

Supplied Dr Natalie Thorburn: “Unlike victims themselves, bystanders can make good choices (like getting someone help), because they have good options.”

Tina could have had all the knowledge in the world about options for support. None would necessarily have stopped the violence or removed the barriers to her accessing support. But unlike in an earthquake of devastating magnitude, the powerlessness of partner abuse does not extend to everyone close to the victim, geographically or emotionally.

Of course, the perpetrator has the most power (and ‘choice’) to stop the violence. But there are also always bystanders; neighbours, family, friends, or professionals who hold some parts of the puzzle of what is going on for a victim. They also have choices, and that’s where those prevention messages should be targeted. Unlike victims themselves, bystanders can make good choices (like getting someone help), because they have good options.

As for victims? Let’s not dishonour them further in death by criticising what choices they had to make while alive. Use that time and effort instead to improve their options, and hope that by doing that, different choices become possible.