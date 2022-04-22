A fun ride on a new motorway gives way to the folly of road building

A timelapse video of driving the $1.25 billion Transmission Gully from Paekākāriki to Linden on the first day of opening.

Hayden Donnell is a transport commentator and feature writer who also works as a producer for RNZ's Mediawatch.

OPINION: The excitement was palpable as reporters drove Transmission Gully on March 31, its long-awaited opening day.

"It's not very often you get excited about roads, but it was so smooth and it was so nice to drive on," effused a TV journalist. "In terms of the driving on the road, it was incredible.”

The sense of euphoria lingered for 14 days. Then on Easter Thursday, the alerts started popping up on phones: “Holiday traffic,” they read. “Motorists should expect delays.”

Stuff journalist Kate Green and photographer Jericho Rock-Archer got stuck in the queue unfurling just north of the new highway.

READ MORE:

* Amid Wellington's grinding holiday traffic, Transmission Gully offers light at the end of a long tunnel

* Building more motorways is not the answer to traffic congestion

* Why the Ōtaki to Levin highway can't wait until 2034



“A woman on a bicycle sailed past us on the walking track to our left. Jericho took golden-hour shots from the passenger seat as a watchful moon rose overhead, and the car crawled on,” Green reflected poetically.

These observations have stirred Transmission Gully’s defenders into action.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Taking Transmission Gully to Otaki in peak Easter traffic. Traffic came to an excruciating standstill before Peka Peka.

They’ve argued the highway is meant to help the people of the Kāpiti Coast, not eliminate snarl ups at Peka Peka.

If the road was clear at Easter, that would mean it’s overdesigned, they say. A better test of its worth is whether it’s handling weekday commuter traffic, and on that, it appears to be helping.

Even accepting all that, Transmission Gully is the result of 100 years of planning and campaigning and $1.25 billion in spending, and a huge traffic jam doesn't exactly scream “great return on investment”.

A billion dollars should do more than move a queue a few kilometres further north. It should buy you at least a month before your first catastrophic traffic snarl up.

WGP/Stuff Transmission Gully under construction in 2021. It took an eternity and cost over $1 billion, but was it worth it?

The fact that Transmission Gully hasn’t been able to meet those milestones speaks to a wider rot in our transport system.

Its Easter issues were entirely predictable, and in time will only escalate, because building bigger and better roads makes traffic worse.

That sentence may set off a sudden surge of rage for some readers.

But the idea that attempting to make driving better often ends up making it worse is as close to unassailable fact as you’ll get in transport planning.

In any other industry, building new, more user-friendly products is expected to pull in users. Apple isn’t putting out new models of iPhones in the hope everyone buys a Samsung.

It’s just that when people queue up for the latest iPhone, they're called customers. When they line up in their cars on new roads, they're called traffic congestion.

The traffic build-up caused by new roads is known as induced demand, and multiple studies have observed it in action.

You don’t need to be an academic to see evidence of it at work though. Many of the most congested cities in the world – from LA to Auckland – are filled with the type of wide roads traffic engineers like to think will fix congestion.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images A cyclist in the Netherlands, where drivers have a happier time of it on the roads.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands, with the largest network of separated urban cycleways in the world, has consistently recorded some of the highest levels of driver satisfaction.

Investing in roads means more cars, and more cars mean more traffic jams. When it comes to a highway like Transmission Gully, that congestion might not happen on the road itself.

But it will manifest at either end of the road, where a four-lane traffic firehose slows to a two-lane trickle near Paekākāriki or on the streets of Wellington.

There are two real options for fixing this problem. One is to surrender to the cars and build four-lane highways everywhere, including through urban centres, in an attempt to solve the near-impossible geometric puzzle of accommodating every traveller in a two-tonne metal box.

That would nearly bankrupt the country, eliminate hectares of public space, make our lives more lonely and dangerous, cause hundreds of deaths in crashes, and raise our emissions at a time when the IPCC is calling on us to cut them substantially to stop a mass extinction event, while also failing to solve congestion.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff Last year’s confrontation between police and cyclists frustrated over the lack of a safe Auckland harbour crossing highlighted some deep divisions in New Zealand’s approach to road safety.

Option two is to build fewer roads and invest instead in rail and bike and bus lanes.

The fact that the first option is both less controversial and closer to our Government’s actual practice is testament to the profound self-defeating foolishness of the people mapping out the country’s transport system, and the political economy that propels their decisions.

For 70 years, we’ve been locked in a Sisyphean cycle where wider roads lead to more driving, which leads to wider roads, which lead to more driving, and both major parties seem committed to at least a few decades more of the same.

Meanwhile, we routinely pour scorn on the only transport modes that can actually get us out of this mess.

A talk radio host last year described cyclists as “rats” because they blocked two lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge for a few hours in the hope it would convince authorities to finally let them across the Waitematā Harbour.

Even the cheapest cycleway is regularly blasted as a pointless extravagance, despite benefit-to-cost assessments often showing they’re better value for money than any road.

Building a new pedestrian crossing risks the airport taking you to court.

In reality motorists should be prostrating themselves before whatever petrochemical deity they worship whenever they see a lycra-clad bike commuter.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Another morning rush hour on a stretch of Auckland’s motorway system.

They should weep with joy when a full bus pulls out in front of their bumper.

If all those commuters were also in SUVs, the city would grind to a halt. As the planner Brent Toderian likes to say, if everybody drives, nobody moves.

In one sense, that’s the best case scenario. When cars do get going on poorly designed roads, people tend to die.

Our transport system inflicts a full jumbo jet worth of casualties every year without fail.

Road fatalities peaked at an annual high of 843 in 1973 and have plateaued at around 300 to 400 for years despite all our expensive “make it click” campaigns and drink driving ads.

A sight any road user should be happy to see – a bus full of passengers who have left the car at home.

Many of those killed aren’t even in a car, with cyclists dying in disproportionate numbers.

Gothenburg, a Swedish city of 500,000 people, recorded just three road deaths in 2018. It did so by building separated cycleways, expanded pedestrian paths, dedicated public transit lanes, and narrower roads, while lowering speed limits.

We have the tools to stop people dying. We just won’t use them because we fear losing a couple of minutes on our commutes

I’ll never understand the callousness of accepting 300 to 400 deaths every year, often of our young or most vulnerable, in the misguided hope it will help us maximise traffic flow.

Unknown/Stuff Hayden Donnell is a transport commentator and journalist.

But seeing as predictable carnage is clearly not enough to compel real change, here’s another reason: building bigger and better roads doesn’t work.

Whether it’s Transmission Gully or just your run-of-the-mill four-lane suburban pseudo-motorway, they’ll only end up leading to more cars and more congestion in the long run. And if there’s one thing New Zealanders hate more than mass death, it’s a traffic jam.