Time to drop 'Fortress NZ' and welcome the world's best and brightest

Rocket Lab’s Auckland factory. New Zealand has the opportunity to vault up the rankings of the world’s aerospace leaders, says Rosalie Nelson.

Rosalie Nelson is chief executive of the Edmund Hillary Fellowship (EHF), has worked as a market strategist, and is a big believer in transforming Aotearoa through the power of innovation.

OPINION: It was a conversation with the founder of one of the world’s most-used messaging platforms that made me rethink New Zealand’s place in the world when it comes to innovation.

About a year ago, as the new chief executive of the Edmund Hillary Fellowship (EHF), I was curious: why would world class entrepreneurs and investors, with every country in the world open to them, choose New Zealand as the launch pad for their innovation ventures?

I doubted that it was simply a desire to have a safe and beautiful bolthole. These innovators are mid-career, many running multiple new ventures or funds. They have a profound belief that they can add value to the world. So why choose Aotearoa New Zealand – and why now?

This particular founder’s response was thoughtful. He described the brokenness of extractive economies he had worked in, where a philosophy of growth – at any cost – then requires massive philanthropic investment to redress the imbalance.

So he had looked for a place in the world that could model something different – values-based innovation that consciously addressed social, environmental and economic wellbeing.

Where the value lies not just in what is done, but how we do it.

Migrant Workers Association of Aotearoa/Supplied New Zealand’s track record in harnessing the networks and skills of migrants is not great.

He had identified three places in the world, but it was Aotearoa NZ that resonated with him the most.

The irony is that Aotearoa NZ is not naturally famed for its innovation. There is no instant tagline that associates sector and state, as you get with Swiss for pharmaceuticals; Danish for design; Silicon Valley for technology.

As Sir Paul Callaghan would say, we excel at the weird and the niche. That’s tough to translate to a global brand.

Yet today our popularity as an innovative base camp – from the edge of the world – has never been higher, and it appears to be based on a perception of our values, the “way we do things here”.

I know this because for the last 12 months I’ve been talking to international innovators, change-makers and entrepreneurs on a daily basis as EHF Fellows, who have been eager for our borders to re-open, so they can enter New Zealand to connect, mentor, invest and create impact.

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff The late Sir Paul Callaghan would say that New Zealand excelled at the weird and the niche.

I began to hear a repeated message: Aotearoa NZ is a highly-regarded, politically stable, progressive country, with a culture of invention borne out of resource constraints.

Our wellbeing framework signals a shift from single-minded focus on economic growth, and we have been willing to recognise (albeit belatedly and imperfectly) the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi as our founding document.

Here on the ground, it is easy to dismiss this as brand hype or overseas businesses viewing New Zealand’s grass as greener.

These “glowing reviews” can feel a bit awkward when we know some of our own home truths – our chequered conservation story, the continued dependence on sending raw products overseas, our poor track record of taking new ideas and scaling them to global, world-class businesses. And the distance we must go to live up to our commitments as a bi-cultural nation.

But by dwelling on these score-cards, we might miss the opportunity in front of us.

Because, in a world disrupted by global pandemic, climate change and the rhetoric of warfare, to be seen as a place where innovation and technology is trusted because it is grounded in values of service and good for the world is both quite unique and quite profound.

Waikato Times New Zealanders may feel awkward about sides of the country that the outside world doesn’t see, but that shouldn’t blind us to the opportunity in front of us.

So how do we optimise this view of New Zealand as a values-based, innovation base camp?

Drawing on my experience with international innovators, it’s about agility, attraction and acclimatisation.

Right now, New Zealand needs to move quickly to attract and grow the skills and talent that are needed to help our Covid recovery.

Being a mostly closed shop for the last two years means our window of opportunity is narrowing.

At a time when the rest of the world is actively courting talent, we need to pivot from “fortress New Zealand” to “future-focused New Zealand”. This means – as the Productivity Commission has noted – putting innovation needs at the centre of immigration policy.

We need to attract future-focused skills, not just meeting today’s skills gap.

For example, New Zealand rates highly in the world in aerospace, yet we could take more of a leadership role given we have some of the leading-edge companies based right here.

An ambitious climate action programme will require specific skills in renewable energy, supply chain and technologies addressing de-carbonisation – we have some, but not all pieces of the puzzle.

Global innovators will create new ventures and jobs, and bring knowledge in new, transformative sectors.

But we also need to think beyond a visa.

How we welcome, culturally induct and integrate innovators into our universities, leadership and innovation programmes disproportionately affects the value innovators can create.

Edmund Hillary Fellowship Rosalie Nelson, chief executive of the Edmund Hillary Fellowship.

Our track record in harnessing the global networks and breadth of skills from migrants has historically been poor.

We must consciously harness their experience to enhance our own future workforce, cross-skilling with global connections, ambition, appetite for risk, and entrepreneurial skills to sense and seize new opportunities.

We also need to consciously learn from each other and help those who are new to our shores, adjust to life and business in New Zealand.

Most of all, this is about a shift in mindset.

It’s about no longer thinking of New Zealand as a cul-de-sac that does some niche innovation at the bottom of the world, but as a base camp for home-grown and global talent; a place where we partner to build innovative solutions for some of our toughest challenges.

