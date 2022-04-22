Exercising any right is never completely free of consequences

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March.

John Bishop is a Wellington political veteran, who helped set up the NZ Taxpayers’ Union. He has never joined any political party. He is the father of National list MP Chris Bishop. All views expressed are his own.

OPINION: I always defend free speech, but I have also long understood the power of words and images to hurt and shock as much as they dazzle, amaze and inspire.

Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock after Rock had made fun of Smith’s partner’s hair loss has rightly been condemned as an out-of-order over-reaction which can’t be justified, and I agree with that.

However, Rock’s behaviour here is not immune to criticism. He chose to make fun out of someone’s medical condition. Free speech, yes, and I don’t want to curtail his rights, but the exercise of any right is never completely free of consequences.

In January 2015, two Muslim brothers invaded the offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and killed and wounded 23 staff.

The magazine had published unflattering images of the prophet Mohammed. The intent was satirical but publishing any images at all of Mohammed is deeply offensive to Muslims and the publishers knew that.

The attack was retaliation for the insults. I don’t for a moment condone the attack; it was unwarranted, but there was never going to be no reaction.

A passage of dialogue in the 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction involving the two gangsters Jules and Vincent explains the situation well. On their way to recover drugs stolen by a bunch of kids Jules tells Vincent about an associate, Antwan Roccamora*, known as Tony Rocky Horror, who had given the wife of their gang boss Marcellus Wallace a foot massage.

Wallace’s men threw Tony off a balcony into a greenhouse four storeys below, damaging his back and affecting his speech.

Jules thinks the action was excessive. Vincent explains that while it probably was excessive, Tony had to expect some reaction given the intimacy of the touching that went on.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff John Bishop: ‘’I do wonder how Biden’s repeated use of the term ‘’war crimes’’ and more recently ‘’genocide’’ is conducive to ending the war.’’

He has a point. When we say really hurtful things or cause real damage to another person, arguably the person targeted feels released from the normal restraints of civilised behaviour. Sometimes their sense of propriety and decency is so disturbed that they react in unexpected and unpredictable ways.

That doesn’t excuse or justify their behaviour, but it does put some of the responsibility for what happens on to the person who hurled the insults or caused the harm in the first place.

I am no apologist for Putin, but I do wonder how Biden’s repeated use of the term ‘’war crimes’’ and more recently ‘’genocide’’ is conducive to ending the war.

It’s clearly not deterring Putin and perhaps makes him even more determined to press on. What alternative does he have? The West is not offering anything.

Putin’s behaviour is unacceptable, but in part at least he is reacting to the eastward expansion of Nato, which started under President Clinton. From 1995, 14 countries – the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland (1999), Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia (2004), Albania and Croatia (2009), Montenegro (2017) and North Macedonia (2020) – have joined Nato.

Evgeny Biyatov Russian President Vladimir Putin – desperate leaders do dangerous things, says John Bishop.

Putin knows France invaded his homeland in 1812, and that Germany invaded twice in the 20th century. No wonder he was very apprehensive about Ukraine joining Nato. And now there is talk that Finland and Sweden will do so.

Arguably Putin is seeking to enhance the security of Russia by grabbing up the Crimea and eastern Ukraine and neutralising the rest.

Desperate leaders do dangerous things. Perhaps if the Nato countries had backed off from moving to recruit Ukraine into their fold, Putin would not have felt his invasions were necessary. Perhaps – but it’s worth asking who really started this war?

* Tony Roccamora’s first name is given as both Antwan and Antoine in Wikipedia.