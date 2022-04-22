I want theft policed ahead of driving in a bus lane

Josie Pagani: ‘’Road rules are rules, but who decided that bus lanes and doing 110 on a brand new motorway are a higher priority than robbery?’’

Josie Pagani has worked in politics, aid and development. In 2011, she stood as a Labour candidate in Rangitikei.

OPINION: It's a good time to be thief. The police appear to have legalised stealing by ignoring it. But God help you if you drive at 57kph in a 50km zone.

My daughter is a university student. The single largest asset she owns is her scooter, which she uses to ride to campus and her part-time jobs.

A couple of weeks ago she locked it up on the street while she sat an exam. Someone tried to steal it. Unable to break the steering lock, the thieves ripped off plastic moulding and cut wiring to hotwire it. They were interrupted by a security guard, who also filmed them.

When my daughter emerged, the scooter was an unusable mess. Call the cops: Too busy. They told her to visit a website, and upload details and the video. No fingerprint dusting. No-one came to check if the thieves were still around. It was dark. She was alone.

A few days later she got an email from the police. They were closing the case. They hadn't even watched the video of red-handed robbers.

The only way they could be caught now is if they turned up at the cop shop and said, ‘’’We did it guv’. We're turning ourselves in.’’

The police have decided not to enforce section 226(2) of the Crimes Act 1961, which provides for up to two years in the clink for attempting to nick a vehicle (and seven years for actually pinching one).

Parliament imposed tough penalties. It meant these crimes to be serious. So consider the constitutional consequences of the police deciding to overrule Parliament. If the police are wrong in their judgments about which crimes to enforce, then there is no way for the rest of us to bring about justice.

While the police were too busy to attend the fresh scene of the scooter crime, I was driving up Transmission Gully.

Police cars seemed to be waiting, menacingly, every couple of kilometres. Elsewhere, one of my family got a ticket for driving in an empty bus lane.

Road rules are rules, but who decided that bus lanes and doing 110 on a brand new motorway are a higher priority than robbery?

Deciding which laws should be enforced is Parliament's job. If the police do not have enough resources to enforce acts of Parliament, then democracy demands that citizens participate in ranking their priority offences. I want theft policed ahead of driving in a bus lane.

Ministers should not hide behind ‘’operational’’ babble. Politicians must never involve themselves in decisions to prosecute a particular person, because that power would be abused. But ministers are accountable for decisions not to enforce entire classes of offence.

In a recent Ipsos poll, crime is in the top seven issues we are worried about, below cost of living and poverty but above tax, climate change, and immigration.

I spoke to victim advocate Ruth Money on Today FM. The police aren’t to blame, she says. They’re overwhelmed by having to divert resources to deal with the consequence of mental health distress.

Three years have passed since the Government called its 2019 Budget a ‘’Wellbeing Budget’’, and allocated $1.9 billion to mental health. Its top priority was supposed to be ‘Taking Mental Health Seriously’.

Last year, police attended more than 70,000 events that involved a person having a mental health crisis or attempting suicide (an increase of 60% in five years). Police are called in because they are the social agency of last resort.

But mental health professionals are needed for those cases – trained staff who were promised in the ‘’wellbeing Budget’’ and never delivered. The Government had nearly $2b, and three years, to train specialist staff. They can't train a psychologist in that time, but they could have trained carers with more skills for mental health than a stressed constable.

Much of the extra mental health funds have not even been spent because the Government didn't have detailed plans for how to spend it before promising the money.

Now police are letting thieves take what they want because they have to divert resources to the predictable mental health emergency.

Campaigning on values, mental health, and fixing inequality was electorally successful for Labour. It has been a shameful policy disaster.

Most of us share those values. But more than slogans, we want results.

Call the Budget what you want – ‘’Wellbeing’’, ‘’Wellness’’, ‘’Well Done’’. We don't care. Just make sure it's not the police turning up when people need mental health professionals and somewhere safe for loved ones to go.

Tell us why we can't have the decent mental health care that was promised. Don't wait until the promise has failed.

Let voters make choices about which crimes to enforce, don't pretend you're not choosing.

If you can't have that honesty then you have stolen our trust, like a scooter thief in the night, knowing you won't be caught.