Anzac Day a timely reminder of the value of life-long friendships

As Anzac Day approaches, my thoughts are with my friend Sarah, whose partner was killed on duty in Bamiyan province, 10 years ago.

I remember the day he died. Within minutes of hearing the news, our group chat was pinging and between the seven of us, we had coordinated who would head to see her first – which of us was closest and available? The rest would arrive later that day, some driving for hours.

For some of us, that meant organising little children, work commitments, study. But we didn’t have to question it, we just did it. That’s what you do for your close friends, that’s what we do in our friend circle.

Libby Wilson/Stuff Sarah Erb holds a photo of Luke Tamatea, known as Tama, after the Hamilton dawn service in 2016. Pictured from left are Levi Randall, Eden Randall, Luke Jerome, Sarah Erb (with picture), Jayden Randall, Regan Randall (front), Kaia Randall, Dane Randall and Denise Erb.

The following days and weeks were tough. We shared in her grief, cried with her, made sure she had showered and eaten, we talked about the good times with Tama, we laughed, we hugged.

We even sat with her as then prime minister John Key paid her a house visit. Burly men with black sunglasses blocked the driveway, and nosy neighbours peered through their kitchen windows. Key ate the cream donuts put out for him and sipped on his cuppa.

I was distracted by the holes in his socks, “Can the prime minister really not afford new socks?”, I thought. I was tempted to take a picture and send it to the group chat – “Not the time, Donna, not the time.”

And while I am reminded of the grief, I am also reminded of the kindness we shared. It’s just what you do for your friends.

They’re all amazing women, my friends. Kind, considerate, smart, beautiful, loving, and loyal. I could go on, but I would be here all day.

123RF Talking it out, giving cuddles, and just being have all proved vital as the friend group helped members recover from setbacks (file photo).

Earlier this week, I was again reminded of how grateful I am to have them.

A friend of ours had a relationship breakdown. Within minutes, three of us had organised to go over and be with her. One friend video called from her home, and we sat with her until the early hours of the morning.

Talking it out, taking turns to give her cuddles, and just being.

Just one day at a time, we told her. The four of us made a plan for the week, and to make sure at least one of us checked in with her.

This isn’t just a humble brag about how amazing my friends are, there’s actually research that suggests friendships are more valuable than any other relationship.

Rebecca Adams, a sociologist at the University of North Carolina, says that those of us with a core group of close friends are less prone to sickness, suffer less stress, are happier, better able to weather the bad times and likely to live longer. We handle grief better and enjoy more meaningful celebrations.

Less is more when it comes to friendship; in fact humans can only manage 150 relationships at a time, says Oxford University evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar, who reckons nearly all of your Facebook friends are just people who look at your flattering photos and leave “wow” emojis.

He describes bands of intimacy radiating out from your core like the layers of an onion: your five closest friends, then another 10 good friends, then 35 casual friends, and a further 100 acquaintances. In my experience, the five closest friends tend to fulfil different essential functions.

There’s the Bestie, often our significant other, the eggs to our bacon, with whom we share our lives in their messy, gorgeous totality. This person is the most fun and also the biggest pain in the a…

The Long Service Hero is the friend who has known you since you were a foal-legged cutie in primary school, or some other foundational, embarrassing time. While your bestie will pull you up on your sh.., this stalwart is always flying your flag.

The Wise Owl is not necessarily older but radiates calm as your personal Buddha. They have not only lived your current predicament, but they have also found a genius solution to it, and they will share their strategy with you over homemade lasagne.

Yeko Photo Studio/123rf Friends fulfil various essential functions, including the Best, the Long Service Hero, and the Wise Owl (file photo).

I can identify which of my friends fit the above functions. I won’t name them here, as I made a promise to my friends that while I may publish some real-life experiences, I won’t identify them unless they allow me to do so. The ‘perks’ of being friends with a journalist, perhaps? I realise I’m likely the pain in the a… friend.

I was last to join the friend group, about 17 years ago. I was the ‘new kid’ at university and my current friends had already established a solid bond after going to school together, so they had about five years on me, at least. Much like a journalist does, I started a conversation with one of the group and eventually talked my way into the friend circle and never left. Despite them trying to kick me out, I’m sure.

The research doesn’t point to whether friends evolve to fit the above roles, or whether they’ve always been that way inclined. We’ve all grown together; I can say that much. We’ve celebrated each other, supported each other through failed relationships and new ones, experienced having children together, studied and worked together, and helped one another shift houses, and even countries. We’ve shared hundreds of cups of coffee together, and even more wine.

I’ve experienced lots of changes over the last decade and a half, some minor, and some life-changing, but the constant in my life will always be my friends.