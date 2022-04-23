The cuddly killer undermining our best predator-free efforts

Jenny Nicholls is a Waiheke-based writer and columnist.

OPINION: George may have been a cranky, self-centred bastard, but he was tough, I’ll give him that. One night I saw him outlined in the headlights of a passing car, and heard a sickening thump. A few hours later he walked through the door with a kink in his tail. We whisked him off to an expensive after-hours vet, who couldn’t find anything wrong with him.

When we moved house, George disappeared. After hours of calling his name, up and down the street, absurdly, I called the cops. “Our cat has been kidnapped!” I sobbed, dimly aware of how ridiculous I sounded.

As the day cooled, I saw a lazy tail separate itself from a shadow on a concrete roof across the road from our house. George had been there all day, watching us shriek his name.

123rf In 2015, Australia’s environmental minister described cats as “tsunamis of violence and death”.

George, RIP, was more than a cat. He was a character in our stories, an imp, a raffish, dishevelled ne’er-do-well, battle-scarred, our baleful minder. We loved him.

I don’t have a cat any more. Instead, I watch tūī bathe in a wooden bird bowl on the deck an arm’s length away, plumping out their feathers before jumping in, like iridescent princes wearing white tie in the tub.

I ask Karen Saunders, a founder of Waiheke Island’s Native Bird Rescue, what she thinks when cat owners tell her that their cat never catches birds.

“I just laugh,” she says.

Peter Rees/Supplied Karen Saunders, of Waiheke Island’s Native Bird Rescue. “I would love to see pet cats contained, or new pet cats banned. That would be my dream,” she says.

She is frenetically busy. As I am talking to her, she takes two phone calls and deals with a bloody shopping bag filled with kererū. Karen searches for a pulse with her stethoscope. “It’s dead, poor darling.” It was hit by a car.

The worst part of her job is euthanising native birds, many of them the tattered victims of cats. Karen kills small birds too broken to recover with an expert dislocation of the spine; larger birds, like ruru, helplessly submit to ‘Captive Bolt Small Animal Slaughter,’ as the killing machine is described in an online store.

“We hold the bird, wrapped in a burrito wrap, and hold the device hard to the top of the head then press the button. A captive bolt then shoots out with huge force and penetrates the brain.” These killings take an immense toll on Karen and her team. “One cat owner bought in her third silvereye. It was gutted; the other two had wings ripped off. They were still alive. It’s just horrendous.”

As an animal lover, Karen knows how intense the love of a cat can be. But, she says: “Our community are doing all this work, on Waiheke Island, to control stoats and rats. We are just making more food for the cats. I would love to see pet cats contained, or new pet cats banned. That would be my dream.”

Karen Saunders/Supplied A kereru chick recovering from cat wounds at Karen Saunders’ rescue centre.

It only takes a single puncture wound from a cat, whose mouth is laden with pathogens, to condemn a bird to a slow death from sepsis, although some can be saved with timely antibiotics. Tragically, the birds may look quite uninjured. “When I think of all the birds I released, back when I had a cat, knowing what I do now ... I feel awful. You can’t see the injuries under the feathers. If a cat is in the picture, we start antibiotics.”

Public service announcement: if you spot an injured native bird, phone a wildlife rehabilitator (a list can be found on the Wildlife Rehabilitators Network of New Zealand website), a vet, or the Department of Conservation's hotline 0800 DOC HOT – 0800 362 468.

In Australia, the government is getting serious about the apex predator in the national living room. Cats have been fingered in most of Australia’s 34 mammal extinctions, and pose an ongoing threat to at least 120 more species. In 2015, Australia’s environmental minister described them as “tsunamis of violence and death”.

Karen Saunders/Supplied A ruru attacked by a cat. It was saved by being given antibiotics before sepsis could set in.

A 2020 University of Sydney study showed that, on average, each roaming pet cat kills 186 reptiles, birds and mammals a year. “That’s 4440 to 8100 animals per square kilometre per year for the area inhabited by pet cats,” the authors report in a piece headlined “Lock up your pet cat, it’s a killing machine”.

Many Australian cats face curfews, registration, mandatory de-sexing and microchipping. From July, all new pet cats in “containment suburbs” in Canberra and surrounding townships – the Australian Capital Territory – must be re-registered annually. Cats will be allowed out, but only on a lead, or in a cat-proof or purpose-built enclosure. “Catios” are all the rage.

In New Zealand, Forest & Bird says pet cats kill at least 1.12 million native birds a year. Cats have co-existed with mice and rats longer than with native birds, geckos and wētā​, and a 2010 study, by University of Otago researchers Dr Yolanda van Heezik and Dr Christoph Matthaei, showed that urban cats killed more birds, skinks, geckos, and wētā than rats and mice.

Supplied Jenny Nicholls: “It only takes a single puncture wound from a cat, whose mouth is laden with pathogens, to condemn a bird to a slow death from sepsis ...”

You cannot know that a cat “controls” rats or mice unless you knew how many rodents there were before the cat showed up – Fluffy’s occasional gift of a dead mouse on the doormat is not going to dent a local population. “Rat numbers may in fact be controlling feral cat numbers,” says Auckland University rat expert Professor James Russell, “in the same way beech seeds in a mast year control mice numbers.”

And keeping cats home is good for them. According to the US Animal Humane Society, indoor cats live much longer, away from dogs, cars, and cat fights; they are also less likely to catch cat-borne diseases, some of which infect humans. What you spend on kitty litter, you save on vet bills.

Predator Free 2050 is a world-beating project to see off stoats, ferrets, weasels, rats and possums. But by refusing to roll out the most basic plan for cats, we are serving our irreplaceable, expensively protected wildlife to our pets on a dinner plate.

Clarification: The process of putting down a ruru has been amended and expanded. Story amended April 23, 10.08am.