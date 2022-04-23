Robertson must come up with a plan to tame inflation

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says some Government moves have kept inflation lower, even though it has hit a 31-year high.

Janet Wilson is a freelance journalist until recently working in PR, including a stint with the National Party. She contributes a column weekly.

OPINION: This week’s 6.9% annual inflation for the year to March 31, was the diagnosis of the disease; the economy has a high fever, and we’re all sweating. Stats NZ attributed much of that 31-year high to keeping a roof over our heads, which included rental costs and new house builds, with that cost increasing by 18% over the past year.

Remember, too, that the Consumers Price Index which assesses inflation doesn’t measure the price of existing homes. The fact is that house prices have risen 45% since the end of 2019, and it’s easy to detect the origins of that fever; a housing bubble fuelled by record low interest rates, rising confidence and cash itching in pockets after months of lockdowns.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson blamed global factors for inflation.

The two economic specialists charged with quelling this insidious disease – Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr – spent much of this week at odds about its cure. Orr told the IMF that more rate rises were on the way while being mindful about putting the economic brakes on entirely; expect more of last week’s 50-basis point hikes with RBNZ forecasts predicting that the OCR will peak at either 3.25%, or 3.5% by 2024.

READ MORE:

* National on inflation: Don't blame overseas, the answers are at home

* Reserve Bank 'not in a great place' with inflation

* Inflation: National blames 'dumb' Government spending for rising prices, Government blames globe



That’s the equivalent of months of pain for mortgage-holders, bearing in mind that an extra one percentage point on a $600,000 loan is another $80 a week in interest costs. At the same time, that house is losing value from last year’s property high, with each passing month.

If this keeps Grant Robertson up at night, he wasn’t revealing it, instead happy to attribute blame while not indicating what he intends to do about it. “These international factors, these global factors are what’s driving inflation,” he opined. Turned out he wasn’t even half right, as economists pointed out. Over half of the last inflation figures were driven domestically, with just under half due to the global situation.

Crucially, Robertson reiterated there would be no cutting back on planned spending on health, education and housing, all of which will be outlined at next month’s Budget with a record operating spend of $6 billion. There was the “one-off” reform of the health system to consider, not to mention implementing Three Waters.

This having-your-cake-and-eat-it-too fiscal policy stands in stark contrast to an electorate whose own budgets have hit the skids and a Reserve Bank that’s trying to put the brakes on an over-heated economy, an economy it helped fuel by printing so much cash.

Given that the Government wasn’t prepared to rebalance the effects of low interest rates by introducing effective tax measures last year, that makes Robertson complicit in creating that over-heated economy, while he continues to posit that it’s only a “spike”.

All of this provided a field day for the Opposition parties who could ascribe the term “wasteful” to the Government’s spending plans. The National Party’s Chris Luxon said Labour was “addicted to spending”, neatly ignoring the fact that its proposed $1.7 billion tax cut came from the same $6 billion spend.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff “The National Party’s Chris Luxon said Labour was “addicted to spending”, neatly ignoring the fact that its proposed $1.7 billion tax cut came from the same $6 billion spend,” writes Janet Wilson.

History’s hard-learned lessons provide a clue as to why Robertson has yet to come up with any answers to inflation. Answers such as Rob Muldoon’s 1982 price and wages freeze which made the economy unproductive and inefficient. Or to dramatically slash spending as National’s Ruth Richardson did in 1991 with the “Mother of All Budgets”.

It worked, but the cure was worse than the disease; the economy went into recession, with unemployment rising to 12%.

The risks, both political and economic, that Robertson faces is that by continuing to declare there’s-nothing-to-see-here when it comes to the country’s economic woes he, and Labour, look unempathetic and out of fiscal answers. Answers to an issue that looks set to dog the debate up until the election. His most pressing political problem is that inflation hits the working class most of all – the party’s voting base – as more of their pay packets are reserved for life’s necessities. No doubt he’ll be acutely focused on the polls and the need to support the base.

John Cowpland/Stuff Janet Wilson: “History’s hard-learned lessons provide a clue as to why Robertson has yet to come up with any answers to inflation.”

What’s more, monetary policy – the Reserve Bank’s OCR rate rises – reducing stimulus is at odds with the Government’s spend-more policy and belies talk of both “working together”. More like working against each other in a fiscal tug of war.

Robertson may say that Government spending is value for money, but is introducing a health system priced in the billions when inflation is eating away at voter’s pockets a must-have or a nice-to-have? Food banks are reporting the middle classes have started requesting help and petrol prices have increased 32%. If the Government doesn’t come up with a plan, any plan to this – and before the end of the year – while continuing to spend, they will be seen as part of the problem and not the solution.

Which places enormous pressure on the May 19 Budget. Will Grant Robertson learn from political history?