Why Labour can't be trusted to get Wellington moving

Transmission Gully was first talked about in 1919. Nearly 100 years later, plans were in place to build the motorway, and as of March 31, it's actually open.

Simeon Brown is the National Party’s spokesperson for transport.

OPINION: Transmission Gully is finally open. Wellingtonians have been flocking to drive on the shiny new stretch of state highway with a sense of excitement at what the project delivers for the Wellington region and the incredible engineering behind it. It is already cutting congestion for commuters and making their lives safer and more productive.

National is proud to have put Transmission Gully on the agenda and started building it in 2014. But under Labour, there are no other projects in the pipeline that will make a big difference for Wellington.

National’s vision through the Roads of National Significance was to create a spine of safe and efficient double-lane expressways from the airport to north of Levin to unlock the region’s potential. Transmission Gully is only open now because National had the vision for it and knew how to deliver large infrastructure projects.

But instead of continuing with this vision, in particular delivering a four-lane highway from Wellington’s airport to the CBD and a doubling of the Mt Victoria Tunnel, Labour has put Wellington in the slow lane when it comes to transport investment.

Since Labour came to office, little else has been constructed through Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) save for some intersection and walking improvements. While these things are important, they are not the game changers like Transmission Gully, which has actually got Wellington moving.

LGWM under Labour is all about talking big, spending large and delivering very little.

Since 2017, Labour has spent a total of $59 million on LGWM, but only a fraction of that amount ($253,000) has actually gone towards construction to get things done. It is no wonder that Wellingtonians haven’t seen much improvement in their transport network other than Transmission Gully.

LGWM/Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving revealed its proposed plans for mass rapid transit routes and changes to the Basin Reserve in November 2021.

Meanwhile, a whopping $35 million has been spent on consultants. This is great news for them , but Wellingtonians will be scratching their heads as to what benefit they are getting from this. It is frustrating that the Government spends more time paying consultants and making announcements than fixing problems.

The proposed solution from Labour is to spend $7.4 billion on light rail in Wellington and $700 million on a dedicated walking and cycling tunnel through Mt Victoria. This looks all too similar to the $700m cycle bridge that Labour promised Aucklanders that went down like a lead balloon.

This package will not be good value for money and will do nothing to reduce congestion through Wellington.

Public transport is vital for moving people to and from work during rush-hour peaks. However, Wellingtonians also need good roads to take kids to school or sport, go to the supermarket or get around on the weekend.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Simeon Brown: “LGWM under Labour is all about talking big, spending large and delivering very little.”

LGWM should be an opportunity to solve the big challenges facing Wellington such as the need to double the Mt Victoria Tunnel, investing in the Petone to Grenada Link and moving traffic from Wellington’s CBD to the airport and the eastern suburbs quickly and efficiently.

However, under Labour’s watch LGWM is now focused on slowing down Cobham Drive from Wellington’s CBD and the airport, and creating a pedestrian crossing on one of the busiest roads in Wellington.

Transmission Gully is proof that the big projects can be delivered when there is a government with a vision and the skills to get things done. Under Labour, both of these aspects are lacking and Wellington will have to wait for the next National government before it sees serious investment in the region again.