Not much fun at Camp Covid during the week that wasn't

Denise Irvine is a Hamilton freelance journalist and food writer, and a regular Waikato Times contributor.

I’ve been running Camp Covid at my place this week. It’s had a single occupant, me, and it’s not been much fun, not exactly hi-de-hi.

I’m not sure why I thought I might escape the wretched virus. But as the Omicron case numbers declined and no-one in my immediate network became unwell, I’d started to think it wasn’t going to happen here.

But I’ve been bowled over – both by the virus and the speed of its onset. I’d had family from Wellington staying on Thursday last week, waved them goodbye on Friday morning, and developed an unusually thumping headache an hour or so later. It wouldn’t go away and because I had grandkids visiting that evening I did a precautionary RAT. And, boom, the dreaded double lines of a positive result appeared before the 15-minute alarm bell rang.

There were uncomfortable calls to my recently departed guests, and to warn off the incoming ones, and blanket cancellation of events for the week ahead. And then I guess I quietly faded as symptoms kicked in and the next few days passed in a blur.

Every Covid case has their version of events. Mine is simply that if Omicron is the mild variant of the ‘Rona, I’m thankful for the precautions and vaccinations of the past two years that have avoided most of us getting the earlier, more severe strains.

And I’m especially thankful to the friends and family who sent messages and delivered food, flowers, coffee, and a takeout dinner treat as I recovered.

It was like being back in the earliest strict Covid lockdowns, only without the daily walks, and no energy to do them even if that were possible. There has certainly been no rush to clean out the pantry, the fridge, make sourdough, or reprise any previous lockdown frenzies. I tried to read but my eyes kept dancing off the page, and instead I spent time idly watching an elegant green-helmeted kingfisher playing in the kānuka tree off my deck. It was the best show in town.

Louise Thomas/Stuff As she recovered from Covid, Denise Irvine tried to read but instead found herself watching a kingfisher playing in her kānuka tree (file photo).

There were a couple of other things to brighten The Week That Wasn’t, the first being the excellent health system response to my Covid case. I uploaded the positive RAT result (online) into My Covid Record about an hour after the double-line disaster, completed an online survey about health needs, and later the same afternoon I got a call from a doctor in the Hamilton medical practice where I’m registered.

The practice had been notified that I had Covid, the doctor asked about symptoms, medication, food supplies, what support I had available, and pointed out a weekend emergency phone number. Did I want anything delivered to my home? Did I need daily phone calls, or anything else? The response was so quick; it was reassuring to talk to a familiar health professional, and to know that the practice had my back if I became seriously unwell.

I thanked the doctor effusively, she almost batted it away, said it was how the system worked.

Covid-afflicted friends have reported similar experiences with their respective doctors. We’re often quick and vocal with complaints about perceived health system failures so a bouquet for this success.

Supplied A phone call from the GP, checking on symptoms and support needed, reassured Denise Irvine (file photo).

The second – and hugely significant – bright spot was that this newspaper, the Waikato Times, marked its 150th anniversary on Monday, it being the region’s primary storyteller since 1872. A bouquet here as well.

My earliest memories of the Waikato Times are at my grandparents’ remote farm on Kāwhia Harbour, probably in the late 1950s when I was old enough to take an interest in a newspaper. My parents were in the opposition New Zealand Herald subscriber camp, so the Times offered a fresh take on things and it had an engaging children’s page.

The rural edition of the Times was delivered with my grandparents’ mail, stuffed into a heavy canvas mailbag that was hung on a pole opposite the farm’s front gate, on Kāwhia Rd. My grandfather drove each day down the bumpy 2km metal track from the homestead in his ancient Chrysler to retrieve the mail and newspaper.

He was a long-time subscriber, he valued the Times for its local news, all the council and hospital board reports, court news, opinion pieces and similar. Years later, when I worked for the paper as a reporter, I was at an event in Kāwhia and got into a spirited discussion about what we should, and shouldn’t, be writing about. My grandfather was long gone but he would have had similar strong views.

Tom Lee/Stuff A bright spot in Denise Irvine’s odd week was the Waikato Times celebrating 150 years. She first remembers getting the paper at her grandparents’ remote farm on Kāwhia Harbour (file photo).

Although I don’t think he would have held me responsible for an ingredient being left out of a chocolate zucchini cake recipe, which one person did. The community investment in its local media is never to be underestimated, on big things and little things. Nor is the commitment by journalists to adequately cover their patch.

Waikato Times editor Jonathan MacKenzie noted in his souvenir edition editorial that he has been in the industry for 30 years, and it has never been more difficult to hold the powerful to account. He said they duck, dive and obfuscate but that doesn’t stop his team from getting answers. “It’s what we do and have always done since 1872.”

It is a proud record. I’ve been off wine this week, always a clear indicator of illness, but as soon as that changes I’ll be raising a glass to this region’s long-lived newspaper, its website, and its staff.

Kia kaha, Waikato Times.