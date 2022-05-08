The easy pickings of taxing the rich

Revenue Minister David Parker has said he will introduce a bill which would set out principles of fairness in the tax system.

OPINION: Tax is back. It isn’t sexy back, but it is back.

David Parker wants to pass a law about the principles of taxation and Chloe Swarbrick wants to tax the equity in grandma’s house.

David Seymour wants a flat rate of tax, and Chris Luxon wants reporters to stop asking him how much he is personally going to benefit from scrapping the 39c tax rate.

It is $18,000, in case anyone missed this memo; although the same reporters who ask this absurd question fail to consider that if Luxon was driven by avarice you’d have to wonder why he’d leave a seven-figure salary to answer idiotic questions by over-educated, underpaid reporters who wouldn’t know a marginal tax rate from the price of a block of cheddar.

I digress.

None of it matters. The amount of tax we pay isn’t going to change, because it is driven by the political calculus of public choice theory. Let me take you on a depressing journey.

In his speech last month that set this entire nonsense off, David Parker, Attorney General, accidentally opened a window into his soul.

“Those with lots of wealth obviously want to protect what they have against the huge loss they can incur if society becomes so unequal and unfair that those left out rise up and refuse to recognise their property rights.”

Parker has a somewhat grim view of his constituents. If they do not receive the requisite supply of bread and circuses, in this list MP’s mind, they will begin looting the houses of the well-to-do.

He views taxation as, partly, a Mafia-style bargain, where the working class admire the plush houses of Herne Bay and declare, “Nice patio you have there. Be a shame if something happened to it.”

Parker has glimpsed the true nature of how the tax system interacts with democracy, but he has failed to place himself correctly in the equation.

He isn’t the lone solider on the hill defending property rights. He is an essential part of an apparatus of an incredibly effective and systematic looting of the productive by the unproductive.

Let’s take the lens back a long way. The state spends, give or take, some $140 billion annually, around a third of our GDP. This works out to be about $35,000 per adult. To pay this amount of tax you would need to be earning around $120,000 per year.

Not many people do. According to data provided by the IRD, there are only 184,000 Kiwis who earn more than $120,000 per annum, out of a total workforce of 2.6 million.

There are 184,000 residents who pay more in tax than the average adult receives in benefits. These individuals are being farmed. They are cows of productivity that the rest of the community milk through the tax system to ensure that we do not need to cover the costs of our own health care, kid’s education, nor to save adequately for our retirement.

A small minority are compelled to pay for the goods and services of the vast majority; and if they refuse to hand over the value of their labour, they will be put in a cage.

If they manage to build up enough assets to allow them to stop working to pay for other people’s healthcare, Swarbrick wants to come along and start stripping away their assets by 2 percent a year until they are back in the same crab-bucket as those who spent their life in splendid idleness.

Swarbrick claims that the money raised from her wealth tax will cure poverty. What she means is that it will cure poverty for those living in New Zealand. If we are raising money to cure poverty, what about those living in the Solomon Islands?

We know the answer. They can’t vote. There is no return in pandering to the Solomon Islanders, even though $1000 to a family there would have a significant contribution to alleviating their poverty.

Hopefully they can wring a fortune of cash out of the Chinese, because we clearly don’t care if they live or die.

The problem with high marginal rates of tax is that people eventually stop working. If the tax rate was 70%, what would be the point of striving for a well-paying career? This provides a cap on how far you can tax income before tax receipts plateau or even fall.

This is why a wealth tax is so appealing. You can hit the wealthy at home, taking their assets from them as they sleep.

It is possible to avoid an oppressive marginal tax on labour by choosing to work less or at a less stressful job; but you cannot do much about the Commissioner of Inland Revenue valuing your assets and resorting to a bill of attainder to confiscate your assets.

When you design a system where the majority can vote to determine how much of someone else’s income they can take for themselves, the equilibrium is going to be, “as much as we can take before they break and stop working, and when they stop working, tax the equity in their property”.

That is where we are. Fairness has nothing to do with it.