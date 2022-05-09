How you may end up paying more than other customers shopping online

Lana Hart is a Christchurch-based writer, broadcaster and tutor.

OPINION: Two people walk into a shop and try on a pair of shoes.

One customer buys the shoes for $100, while the other, still undecided, goes into the shop next door to try on a similar pair of shoes.

Returning to the first shop, the undecided customer learns the original shoes now cost $200.

Something like this can happen when we book flights, buy products online, or schedule Uber rides.

Automated pricing algorithms can vary prices of a product based on factors that demonstrate a customer’s willingness to pay more for a product – such as the number of times they have visited a site, the type of device they are using, and other demographic and behavioural data deemed relevant.

“Dynamic pricing” is used by large online retailers and booking sites that collect real-time data about purchasing histories and previous searches to adapt prices.

Rupixen/Unsplash It’s so quick and easy, but there may be a lot more going on in the background of your online shopping activity than you appreciate.

This can result in two customers paying different prices for the exact same product, whether it’s a seat on a flight, a product on an online shopping site, or a hotel room.

Websites use cookies to gather data, including who is visiting the site based on the unique IP address of your computer.

This data is stored on the web browser and fed into pricing algorithms and third party networks such as Facebook/Meta and Google.

This is why on some booking sites, by searching for products using the incognito or private mode – which only holds that session’s data – or by deleting your web browser history, cookies, and site data, the same product might be available at a cheaper price.

In short, major online companies and marketplace-style websites alter prices for the same product or service based on their measurement of how much you are willing to pay for it.

They’ve even given the concept an acronym: WTP – Willingness to Pay.

At the moment, there may be nothing technically illegal about these mean-spirited strategies, but they leave a certain stink in the nose that is hard to get out: should the number of times you visit a site or the type of computer you search from change the cost of a product?

In the murky, fast-changing world of online pricing technologies, it’s hard to find the transparency consumers desire buried in privacy statements about a company’s use of personal data.

unsplash Does our national carrier treat all fare-buying customers the same? The evidence suggests not.

In Air New Zealand’s, for example, they use cookies for all their website visitors to “recognise you online and to gather information about your online activity and browsing habits (including the pages you have visited and the links you have followed.)”

They may also “combine such information with other personal information that we have collected about you… in order to… assist us to make our websites more relevant to you” such as by, they say, tailoring offers and content.

In this example, does tailoring offers based on the links I have followed mean I see a different price than my next door neighbour?

The company’s chief financial officer may have answered this question in 2019 when he announced to investors that “we will have a different price point for every different customer” by the end of that year.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Boxing Day sales highlight how much shoppers love a bargain, but the real-life experience seems to be getting further removed from online tactics.

This follows practices of most of the world’s airlines in which forms of dynamic pricing have become the international norm.

To be clear, this is more than simple supply and demand economics; we accept that prices change depending on market factors, such as how long in advance we book or whether it is peak-time pricing.

Instead, these sites use data collected from your unique device to predict the highest price you are willing to pay on that day.

This prediction changes person by person, computer by computer, resulting in the bizarre situation of two similar customers with different browsing histories paying different prices for precisely the same product or service.

Consumers are increasingly confronting the business practices that come with more abstruse collection and use of personal data.

In the US, there are legal challenges to Amazon’s pricing strategies, and a new European Union law gives European individuals the right to refuse cookies on all websites.

Australia’s recent Federal Court ruling against Google’s use of personal location data sent a message to big businesses that “they must not mislead their customers”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Lana Hart finds the practice of charging different customers different prices based on their “willingness to pay” mean-spirited.

At the very least, online companies – especially those whose majority shareholders are the New Zealand Government – should provide visible and clearly-worded price transparency messages for website users, if dynamic pricing includes the use of our personal data for price setting.

Covering up such strategies erodes customer loyalty, undermines corporate value systems and goodwill, and brushes their brands with the oil of greed and distrust, ultimately making little financial sense.

Today marks the beginning of NZ’s Privacy Week, promoting privacy awareness.

As automated technologies continue to sneak into so many areas of our lives, it’s a good time to review privacy and competition laws and policies so that they keep pace with unethical practices that can quietly and invisibly emerge behind the sites we visit and the companies we think we love.