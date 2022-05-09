Nuclear power, nuclear war and Ukraine

The nuclear ghost town of Pripyat, 2 kilometres from the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, in a video marking the town's 50th anniversary in 2021.

Victor Luca is a nuclear chemist who lives in Whakatane.

OPINION: The world currently has about 440 nuclear fission reactors. Many of these have safely produced somewhere between 12 and 17% of world electricity over almost half a century.

Fifteen Russian-designed VVER reactors are currently operating in Ukraine, and six of these reactors alone are located at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. One of the ancillary plant buildings was recently hit by a stray Russian projectile and caused minor damage and a fire, but no radiation leak.

The war that Putin is prosecuting in Ukraine for reasons that are complex involve one heavily nuclear armed state and one with extensive nuclear power facilities.

Nato nuclear weapons states are thankfully not directly involved yet in the fighting, although they are involved in the provision of conventional weapons and the application of sanctions and financial measures.

The Nato member countries include the United States, United Kingdom and France, and they have not just civilian nuclear power programmes but are also armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons.

The VVER reactors operating in the Ukraine are water-cooled and moderated. Deprived of coolant, a nuclear reactor of this type will get very hot and can potentially melt down and even explode, just like a car engine that runs out of water.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images A sign at the edge of a forest near a field ploughed for agriculture warns of radiation contamination and prohibits the picking of berries and mushrooms, in Belarus, the consequence of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor disaster in 1986,

As we know from the Chernobyl event in 1986, an exploding RBMK-model nuclear reactor could, depending on atmospheric conditions, disperse radioactive material for thousands of kilometres.

The fallout from the Chernobyl reactor located in the Ukraine, which was Soviet Union territory at the time, reached Sweden in the west. In fact, the reason those outside of the Soviet Union knew that an accident had taken place was because that radiation was detected in Sweden.

Basically, fallout is debris from the reactor explosion that can consist of building material, reactor components and nuclear fuel of different sizes, from large fragments that travel small distances, to aerosols that travel great distances in the atmosphere.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images The New Safe Confinement sarcophagus covers the destroyed reactor number four at the Chernobyl nuclear power station in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

Because the uranium (in the form of UO2, uranium dioxide) within the reactor core is being transmuted through the fission reaction into a wide range of isotopes, reactor fuel that is undergoing fission will contain isotopes of many elements.

Some of these will decay quickly (seconds, hours, days) and others will decay very slowly (hundreds of thousands of years).

Two isotopes with which I have been concerned with for a large part of my career are Caesium-137 (137Cs) and Strontium-90 (90Sr).

These isotopes emit gamma and beta radiation respectively and have half-lives of about 30 years.

The radiation emitted from 137Cs decay can pass through lead bricks, while that from 90Sr barely makes it through a sheet of paper.

Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images Workers at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in 2019. The plant was the scene of the world’s worst nuclear reactor meltdown in 1986.

What makes these isotopes particularly problematic is that the elements are highly soluble in water, are highly mobile in the environment, and can easily be incorporated into the human body.

The 90Sr will concentrate in the bones while 137Cs will travel to all parts of the body.

Another problematic isotope produced by the fission reaction is Iodine-131 (131I), which concentrates in the thyroid gland and causes cancer if sufficient accumulates there.

137Cs from the Chernobyl accident was distributed throughout Europe depending on atmospherics. In fact, we know that minute amounts of 137Cs from Chernobyl was even incorporated into tea leaves in Argentina.

Just as in the case of an aerosolised virus, dose makes the poison. So the greater the radiation dose that you incorporate into your body, the greater the chances of provoking harm.

In the case of ionising radiation, it induces damage to DNA and this causes cancer. As it is, we know that about 4000 people in the Chernobyl area got thyroid cancer probably as a result of the accident and that 15 of these died. Even now, we don’t really know how many future thyroid cancer deaths will eventually be clocked up to Chernobyl.

AP A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, seized by Russian forces during their invasion of Ukraine.

Now imagine what might happen if the six reactors at Zaporizhzhia were to be destroyed, either by accident or on purpose.

The fallout would disperse throughout Europe and beyond. It would be inhaled directly by people and animals, and be incorporated into the water, vegetation and livestock.

It would contaminate the entire food chain for decades impairing the food production capacity of many countries.

Were accidental or deliberate bombardment of nuclear facilities to occur, it could easily escalate into full-on nuclear weapons conflict.

We in New Zealand, remote as we are, would not escape the holocaust that would ensue from a full-blown nuclear war between superpowers.

Even if those involved in the Ukraine-Russia conflict can negotiate a peaceful solution, the spectre of US-China and ongoing US-Russia tensions pose an ever constant nuclear threat to all of humanity.

Supplied Victor Luca has worked in nuclear chemistry overseas and now lives in Whakatane.

Personally, I do not think that Putin is stupid enough, or even suicidal enough, to deliberately hit a Ukrainian power plant, because the blow-back on Russia might also be serious.

Putin would have to answer to the Russian people as much as to the rest of the region.

However, depending on atmospheric conditions the impact on neighbouring countries and Europe in particular could be catastrophic.

The consequences of a full-blown nuclear conflict are unthinkable and for the sake of humanity everything must be done to avoid it.

The former president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, did not understate matters when he told a BBC interviewer: “As long as weapons of mass destruction exist, primarily nuclear weapons, the danger is colossal.”

*Victor Luca blogs at https://www.votevictorluca.com/ where this article first appeared.