I’ve hit the time in life when everyone starts getting married …

Verity Johnson is an Auckland-based writer and business owner.

OPINION: I’d never really thought too much about marriage.

It was always one of those “yeah maybe one day” concepts, somewhere between learning to ballroom dance and buying a proper casserole dish. And if I really thought about it, I’d been vaguely reserving it for my mid 30s. About the same time I’d start wearing those heavily be-jewelled beach kaftans, the ones that make you look like a parrot in drag.

So you can imagine my surprise-and-horror-and-quiet-terror this week when three different girlfriends announced they were getting married.

Well, the 23-year-old is actually getting married. And the 27 and 28-year-old have decided it’s time to set their feet in the concrete block of monogamy and plunge into the black lake of middle class social expectations. They’ve changed their Bumble by-lines to “looking for real commitment …,” and are now squeezing every suitor for the juiciest marriage mango.

And, like all age related changes, this crept up on my cohort like an unusually sinister Prius.

The mid 20s to early 30s are the most statistically successful marriage age for your first marriage. And the average age of your first marriage here is both 29 (women) and 30 (men) respectively. So it’s not actually statistically surprising that everyone’s started talking of marriage.

I think the real question is what makes everyone suddenly want to sucker themselves to another like a lonely sea barnacle? Obviously there’s loneliness. And lockdown. And two years of both is a tequila shot of “conventional adult life” to the empty stomachs of a generation. No wonder everyone’s eyeing up matching his & hers towels.

But I also think there’s a far more unnerving reason for getting married. Basically, it’s yet another whip-cracking example of how much we’re ruled by our tyrannical “should be” selves.

Everyone’s got a “should be” self. Mine works in a severe skyscraper, wears an even more severe suit and gulps down blended food on her lunch break because she’s too important to eat. She always appears at family weddings, school reunions and when it’s time to pay my credit card bill, stiffly reminding me I need to do something sensible with my life.

Now, my “should be” self isn’t married. But a lot of people’s are. The most common “should be” self has married, bought a house and is expecting a baby at around 30-ish. They go to farmers markets on the weekends with their partners and have a golden retriever called Pepper. Basically, they’ve got all the conventional markers of achieving peak modern adulthood.

Unlike our parents, who saw marriage as the start of adult life, we get married in our late 20s because it’s a sign of peak adult life.

(Before you get all Bridgerton on me, I know it’s also about love and commitment etc. But you can have all of that without marriage now. )

See marriage is a social sign now, not an emotional one. This is proof that you’re a successful adult, your should be self whispers, this will make you happy ...

And look, I’ve spent a lot of time wrestling my “should be” self into submission. And I’m telling you, this cold ass bisch can’t make you happy. She doesn’t know what you want. She hasn’t mapped out the caves of your own mysterious happiness. She just knows what everyone else wants and thinks you should too ...

And listening to her and getting married is no promise of happiness. Or even feeling like a real adult. It’s just a promise you’re like everyone else.