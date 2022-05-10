Landlords have a dream

Tenant advocates say renters living in poor quality houses are not using the Tenancy Tribunal because they're afraid of landlords kicking them out. (Video first published in July 2018)

Dave Armstrong is a playwright and satirist based in Wellington.

OPINION: With a growing population and a shortage of rental accommodation, New Zealand is currently facing a rental crisis. Renters United wasted everyone’s time by coming up with a comprehensive 36-point plan for solving the crisis, based on overseas evidence and interviews with experts. Who’s got time to read 36 whole points?

So, we must thank the Property Investors Federation who last week presented a simple, easy-to-implement, five-point plan for solving the crisis. Thanks to my contacts in the property industry, here’s a transcript of a speech from an unnamed landlord at the launch of this visionary campaign.

“Nearly two score year ago, a great Labour government slashed income tax and emancipated vast amounts of disposable income for an entire generation of boomers. And what did God decree that these large corporations, property funds and investment organisations with massive aggregations of wealth be called? Mum and Dad investors.

But 40 years later the property investor is not free. They are sadly crippled by the manacles of rental regulations, the chains of taxes on mortgages for investment properties, the shackles of increasing interest rates, and the 10-year, life sentence of the bright line test.

Forty years later, the property investor lives on a lonely island of poverty in a vast ocean of renters’ rights, where landlords must give good reason to evict a tenant and can only charge a bond for a meagre four weeks.

We must deliver our landlords from the slavery of bonds. We must have twelve-week bonds so our Mum and Dad investors can afford insurance, maintenance and all the other things they’re already meant to pay for out of their tenants’ rent money. Paying a $7000 bond on a rental property simply preserves the basic human dignity of the poor landlord.

There are those who are asking when will we be satisfied? We will never be satisfied as long as the oppressive bright line test means that we can’t buy a property, do it up with a coat of paint and a cashie from a tradie mate, and flick it on for a tidy profit a few weeks later.

We will never be satisfied as long as we can’t have harsher penalties for problem tenants, and can’t evict tenants with 90 days’ notice with no fault and for no other reason than we’ve found more desperate tenants who can afford a higher rent.

But while we face monumental challenges to make a substantial tax-free profit from our investments in Kelburn, Oriental Bay, and Seatoun, let us not wallow in the Hutt Valley of despair.

Even though we face the difficulties of regulation from a Labour government that has betrayed the economic principles of its founding fathers of Douglas and Prebble. Even though our tenants have asked embarrassing questions about the actual reasons for our recent rent rises and even though some tenants still complain that it takes four score and 10 months to fix their dodgy stove, I still have a dream.

I have a dream that one day in the future, landlords can again receive generous tax cuts on their mortgage for their newly purchased rental property to add to their not-insubstantial, tax-free capital gain. And I have a dream that the rents on this property will not be subject to the oppression and injustice of government regulation.

I have a dream that there will be a public list of tenants who owe money to their landlords for all this great nation to see, and yet there will not be a corresponding list of landlords who have contravened the regulations or made their tenants face hardship through their greed and inefficiency.

I have a dream home. I have a dream home with two poky bedrooms, a leaky roof and a hole in the floor which funnels bitter winds travelling up from Antarctica, which my property manager calls indoor/outdoor flow.

And if I want to rent that dream home out to a young family who must pay 80% of their income in rent, then that is my God-given right because there is currently in this great nation of ours a grave shortage of rental accommodation.

I just want to obey God’s will. And while my tenants complain of a dodgy stove, God, and the current rental regulations, has allowed me to go into the kitchen of my dream home. I have been to the mounted bench top with the tiled splashback. And I’ve seen the promised brand. And I promise my property manager will install this brand-new kitchen by next Christmas, or the Christmas after, but please don’t complain in the meantime, or you risk eviction.

Let freedom for landlords to charge longer bonds, evict tenants, and flick on their properties ring from the prodigious hilltops of Khandallah, the snow-capped peaks of outer Ngaio, the curvaceous slopes of Mount Victoria and every mould-hill of Aro Valley. Let freedom ring, and also let landlords ring tenants for an inspection at any time. Mine eyes hath seen the glory in the loosening of the regulations.”